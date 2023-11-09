Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Court allows prisoner to use PC in jail cell

By Admire Moyo
09 Nov 2023
The Supreme Court of Appeals rules it is against the Constitution to deny prisoners the right to education.

A prisoner serving a 20-year sentence has won the right to use his personal computer to further his studies from behind bars.

This, after the Supreme Court of Appeals this week ruled it is against the Constitution to deny prisoners the right to education.

The prisoner, Mbahehle Ntuli, has been imprisoned at the Johannesburg Medium C Correctional Centre since July 2018.

According to the court documents seen by ITWeb, the convict had registered with the Oxbridge Academy to pursue a computer studies course, with a focus on data processing.

However, the request was denied by the prison authorities, saying having such devices within cells posed security challenges.

In his ruling, acting appeal judge David Unterhalter said access to a computer is an essential requirement of the computer studies Ntuli is pursuing.

He also said prohibiting inmates the devices they need to pursue their studies will be tantamount to denying them their right to education as enshrined by the Constitution.

Unterhalter then gave the first and second appellant – the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the national commissioner of correctional services – 12 months to revise the policy for correctional centres to permit the use of PCs in cells for study purposes.

Pending the review of the policy, Unterhalter said, Ntuli is entitled to use his PC in his cell, without the use of a modem, for as long as he remains a registered student with a recognised tertiary or further education institution in South Africa.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also
Legal View Feb 20, 2023

NPA official faces jail for stealing laptop with top-secret info

Computer programmer gets 8 400 years for child porn

DOJ’s deceased estates online portal begins rollout

Legal View Jul 20, 2023

SAPS uses illegal spy tech, claims DA

Malware Jun 20, 2023

SA, France strengthen ties to fight cyber crime

Legal View Jul 4, 2023

InfoReg slaps justice department with historic R5m fine