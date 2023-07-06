Bidvest Mobility partners with StayLinked to keep warehouse operations connected

Bidvest Mobility, a leader in enterprise mobility and barcoding computing solutions, has announced it is partnering with US-based StayLinked to bring its market-leading innovative SmartTE terminal emulation (TE) solutions to South African supply chain organisations and warehouse operators.

This partnership combines Bidvest Mobility's extensive industry expertise and StayLinked's innovative software solutions, which will provide customers with efficiency, productivity and reliability improvements into existing Telnet-based Warehouse Management System (WMS) environments.

In addition to StayLinked’s SmartTE software, Bidvest Mobility will provide StayLinked’s robust and highly-secure no-code technology adoption platform, Evolve.

Mobile technology has become increasingly crucial in modern warehouse operations, enabling real-time data access and streamlined processes. With StayLinked’s SmartTE and Evolve, Bidvest Mobility’s customers will be able to plug in modern supply chain technologies, such as hands-free display scanners, heads-up displays and even robotics, directly into their legacy terminal emulation-based solutions, improving workflow efficiency and reducing the need for expensive WMS updates and upgrades.

Bidvest Mobility recognises the importance of providing its customers with cutting-edge solutions and the latest supply chain technologies to optimise their warehouse operations. The partnership with StayLinked is a significant step towards achieving this goal.

By implementing StayLinked's software, supply chain organisations and warehouse operators can immediately expect enhanced productivity as SmartTE offers a stable and reliable connection between mobile devices and host systems, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significantly reduced downtime.

The user-friendly interface of StayLinked's SmartTE offers a simplified user experience, ensuring a smooth transition for end-users, minimising training requirements and maximising adoption rates.

Evolve's zero-code integration capabilities enable businesses to leverage hands-free display scanners, eliminating the need for manual scanning and improving worker efficiency. This supports the integration of heads-up displays (HUDs), enabling workers to receive critical information in their line of sight while keeping their hands free.

A significant capability of Evolve is that it allows warehouse operators to future-proof their existing WMS by enabling the WMS to talk the same language as emerging industrial internet of things (IIOT) technologies, such as autonomous automated robots (AMRs). Evolve enables the easy integration of the technologies into existing warehouse operations without the need for complex coding or scripting, delivering a low-cost, low-risk approach to new technology adoption.

Simon Grisdale, Managing Executive of Bidvest Mobility, said: “As our enterprise mobility solutions are typically deployed across customers’ multiple warehouse operations, our partnership with StayLinked will bring incredible value. New technologies can be quickly and easily integrated in a cost-effective manner into their backend systems to drive productivity and efficiencies. This ensures supply chain organisations can take a technological leap forward and remain at the very top of their game.”

“This is an important partnership for StayLinked as Bidvest Mobility will help to raise awareness of who we are, and the ‘tried and tested’ solutions StayLinked offers the supply chain industry,” added Raymond Wolfert, Channel Sales, Director, EMEA. “SmartTE, together with Evolve, will allow Bidvest Mobility to deliver huge value-add to both its existing and potential customers, by enabling them to significantly enhance their warehouse operations and meet their customers’ requirements today and, more importantly, into the future.”