Backup Awareness Month is under way Don't forget to backup – and don’t forget data recovery. Arcserve study finds only a quarter of global businesses have a comprehensive disaster recovery plan.

As businesses globally are reminded about the importance of data backup during Backup Awareness Month, Arcserve, which positions itself as the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, stresses that recovery can often be the missing part of the successful business continuity equation.

Global research commissioned by Arcserve revealed that most companies will suffer data loss at some point. The findings highlight why having a fast and effective data recovery plan plays an equally important role as data backup. Key findings from the research include:

76% of mid-sized companies have experienced data loss in the last five years;

45% of respondents said they could not recover all their data after a loss;

Only 24% of respondents have a well-documented, stringently tested and up-to-date disaster recovery plan; and

77% of mid-sized companies lack a clearly defined data resilience plan.

Arcserve recommends businesses adopt the proven 3-2-1-1 data backup strategy. The 3-2-1-1 strategy requires three backup copies of data on two different media, such as disk and tape, with one of those copies located offsite for disaster recovery. The final one in the 3-2-1-1 equation is immutable backup – a key element of successful ransomware protection because data is converted to a write-once, read many times format and cannot be altered.

Said Patrick Tournoy, executive vice-president for operations at Arcserve: "Backup Awareness Month was created to help people be more aware of the significance that data plays in our everyday lives and the importance of keeping it safe. Of course, we fully agree with this and believe that robust and tested data recovery planning is critical to any data backup and protection plan.

About the research conducted by Dimensional Research: 1 121 IT decision-makers completed the survey. All participants had a budget or technical decision-making responsibility for data management, data protection and storage solutions at a company with 100 – 2 500 employees and at least 5TB of data. The survey was fielded in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada (North America).