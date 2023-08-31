Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

MTN appoints sustainability, shared value group exec

By Staff Writer
31 Aug 2023
Marina Madale, MTN Group executive of sustainability and shared value.

MTN Group has promoted Marina Madale to group executive of sustainability and shared value, effective 1 September.

Madale previously served as GM of sustainability and shared value at MTN Group.

In her new role, she will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the management of sustainability and shared value, and the work of the mobile operator’s foundations across MTN Group markets.

According to a statement, Madale has a wealth of experience across multiple sectors globally, including oil and gas, energy, banking and property development in multiple countries, such as Qatar, Mozambique, Botswana, Gabon, South Africa and Australia.

She played an instrumental role in the development of the first community local development agreements and local content strategy for the oil and gas sector in Mozambique.

Before joining MTN, she held various senior roles at Sasol.

According to the company, Madale pioneered the development of the group’s science-based targets towards net-zero emissions, its first digital human rights transparency report, and the first Pan-African MTN Skills Academy.

"Marina's deep understanding of sustainability and shared value has been a cornerstone in aligning MTN's commitments and programmes with global best practices with African realities.

“Her exceptional execution and significant contributions have elevated our group-wide strategy and strengthened our commitment to responsible business,” says Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.

“As we continue to navigate an evolving landscape, Marina's leadership will be pivotal in fulfilling our promise to stakeholders and communities alike.”

Madale holds a Master’s degree in communications from Bond University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in politics, philosophy and economics from the University of Cape Town.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

MTN South Africa created over 146K jobs in 2021

Michele Gamberini leaves MTN SA as chief tech, info officer

Wireless Jun 13, 2023

There is no new offer for Telkom, says MTN

Wireless Apr 28, 2023

MTN deploys over 2 500 5G sites across its markets

Wireless Mar 13, 2023

Power cuts knock R695m off MTN’s earnings

Mobile Business May 10, 2023

MTN’s Ayoba surpasses 25m monthly active users