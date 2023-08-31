MTN appoints sustainability, shared value group exec

Marina Madale, MTN Group executive of sustainability and shared value.

MTN Group has promoted Marina Madale to group executive of sustainability and shared value, effective 1 September.

Madale previously served as GM of sustainability and shared value at MTN Group.

In her new role, she will be responsible for setting the strategic direction for the management of sustainability and shared value, and the work of the mobile operator’s foundations across MTN Group markets.

According to a statement, Madale has a wealth of experience across multiple sectors globally, including oil and gas, energy, banking and property development in multiple countries, such as Qatar, Mozambique, Botswana, Gabon, South Africa and Australia.

She played an instrumental role in the development of the first community local development agreements and local content strategy for the oil and gas sector in Mozambique.

Before joining MTN, she held various senior roles at Sasol.

According to the company, Madale pioneered the development of the group’s science-based targets towards net-zero emissions, its first digital human rights transparency report, and the first Pan-African MTN Skills Academy.

"Marina's deep understanding of sustainability and shared value has been a cornerstone in aligning MTN's commitments and programmes with global best practices with African realities.

“Her exceptional execution and significant contributions have elevated our group-wide strategy and strengthened our commitment to responsible business,” says Nompilo Morafo, MTN Group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer.

“As we continue to navigate an evolving landscape, Marina's leadership will be pivotal in fulfilling our promise to stakeholders and communities alike.”

Madale holds a Master’s degree in communications from Bond University, Australia, and a Bachelor of Social Science Degree in politics, philosophy and economics from the University of Cape Town.