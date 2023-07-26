Commvault announces Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange Commvault’s customers can now benefit from the simplicity, security and scalability of Commvault’s enterprise-grade Metallic Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) for Salesforce production and sandbox environments.

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage is currently available on AppExchange.

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) today announced it has launched Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with dedicated protection for their Salesforce cloud data, expanding on native capabilities to offer extended retention, data isolation, sandbox masking and seeding, rapid recovery tools and more. Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage offers broad-ranging coverage across Salesforce Sales Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, Service Cloud and Health Cloud to help safeguard data from deletion, corruption and ransomware attacks.

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000HDcS6UAL&tab=e

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage

With a multi-layered security approach, Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage provides enterprise-grade protection, including robust security standards and built-in zero-trust access controls for production and sandbox environments. In addition, it features ease of management with a single pane of glass approach, enabling businesses to comprehensively protect their Salesforce data alongside their other critical workloads.

“Availability on AppExchange leverages Salesforce’s central marketplace to create a fast and direct method for Salesforce developers and admins to access solutions that secure, protect and defend their environments in the face of cyber threats,” said Param Kumarasamy, Vice-President of Product Management, Commvault. “Our solution provides the critical tools that protect these environments, as well as a wide breadth of workloads, helping customers reduce downtime and rapidly recover from attack while leveraging advanced, hardened and proactive security controls.”

“Salesforce plays a critical role in our day-to-day operations and the potential of losing that data was too high a risk for us. We needed a solution that went beyond the standard data management package to take us to the next level of protection,” said Jason Kehl, Senior Vice-President of Engineering & Data Science, Vectra. “This app was the answer. With a single platform design that makes it seamless to manage not only our Salesforce data, but all workloads across our infrastructure, as well as the highest level of security offered by any cloud-based data management solution, we can rest assured that our data is in good hands. The addition of Metallic on AppExchange means that Salesforce has thoroughly tested and approved the solution, providing another layer of confidence.”

“Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by delivering hardened security, robust coverage and comprehensive control, all through a single, simplistic platform in a data protection as a service environment,” said David Lee, Vice-President of Product Management, AppExchange. “AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs.”

Metallic: Salesforce Backup, Recovery & Sandbox Seeding – Unlimited Storage enables customers to learn more about this solution, watch demo videos, download product-specific resources, read reviews, register for a free 30-day trial and more. Users can also request additional information on Metallic solutions.