Smartphone maker Vivo intros latest flagships in SA

Vivo’s V27 5G is now available from Vodacom, MTN and Cell C stores.

The latest additions to smartphone brand Vivo’s V-series range of devices have been rolled out in SA.

Vivo Mobile SA yesterday introduced the V27 5G and V27e, which it says are now available from Vodacom, MTN and Cell C stores throughout the country.

The new devices are priced at R16 999 for the V27 5G and R11 999 for the V27e, it states.

South Africa has witnessed an influx of new smartphone brands in the local market, amid rising smartphone adoption. This has fuelled competition among incumbent brands to further segment their offerings in terms of pricing and features.

According to the 2022 State of the ICT Sector report, compiled by the Independent Communications Authority of SA, the country’s smartphone subscriptions jumped from 60 million in 2020, to 65 million in 2021.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo, which is present in 60 markets across the globe, has rolled out a number of devices since debuting in the local market in 2019. This includes the V25 5G, V25e, Y21S, Y11, Y1S, V21 5G and X50 series.

The V27 5G and V27e mark the company’s next instalment of flagship smartphones in the V-series range.

Featuring a 6.78-inch, 3D-curved display screen, the V27 5G is equipped with the Sony camera’s IMX766V sensor aura light and portrait system, a 4nm chip advanced processor and 50MP OIS ultra-sensing rear camera.

“The handset sets a new standard for smartphone portrait photography and modern smartphone design,” says the smartphone maker.

The new model also has 66W FlashCharge technology and an advanced cooling system, allowing users to charge to 50% in 19 minutes while the screen is off.

Vivo says weighing 180g, the V27 5G is the thinnest phone (7.36mm) with a 3D curved screen in the company’s history. Extended RAM of up to 8GB is also available, and the handset comes in a choice of blue or black.

Equipped with a 6.62-inch 2.5D display screen, the V27e is furnished with a 64MP OIS ultra-sensing camera with the aura light portrait system feature, as well as 32MP selfie-camera.

It features 66W FlashCharge technology and supports up-to 1 600 charging cycles. The V27e is 7.7mm thick and weighs 185g.

“It is equipped with MediaTek's Helio G99 platform and combines graphite sheets of ultra-high thermal conductivity with high-efficiency heat dissipation materials to create an efficient cooling system to boost performance,” notes the company.

The V27e comes with extended RAM of up to 8GB, which is equivalent to RAM of 16GB. It is available in purple and black.

For more specifications on the V27-series range, click here.