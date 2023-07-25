Home

BDO Digital SA readies to compete in cyber security space

By Christopher Tredger
25 Jul 2023
Fezeka Tatanqu, Microsoft market lead at BDO Digital South Africa.

Tax audit and business services outsourcing company BDO Digital South Africa plans to use a global recognition by Microsoft as a springboard to launch its cyber security services offering.

Last month, BDO Digital SA’s Canadian counterpart, BDO Digital Canada, won the 2023 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award for its success in delivering solutions based on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security.

While the recognition belongs to its Canadian colleagues, BDO Digital South Africa views the accolade as an endorsement of its capability, expertise, and access to resources to compete in the cyber security solutions and services space.

The company has seven offices in South Africa, a staff complement of 2 135, and as of March 2022, its revenue was R1.651 billion.

Fezeka Tatanqu, Microsoft market lead at BDO Digital South Africa, says, “It seems like Canada has invested a lot when it comes to the entire end-to-end security IP, so they’ve been pushing deployment and managed services within the security space, and obviously also pushing for Microsoft consumption while doing it.”

BDO Digital South intends to leverage the Microsoft security accreditation, which Tatanqu says very few South African companies have.

She says security as a business unit has always been a part of BDO Digital SA, but the company’s traditional focus has been on license reviews, health assessments, and risk posture. Its South African value proposition is not yet defined, but the intention is to replicate the Canadian strategy and make a play for the local market using this strategy as a services framework.

She acknowledges the strong level of competition that defines South Africa’s cyber security space but adds that every competitor is evaluated based on their technical skills competency, experience, and whether their solution offering is aligned with that of Microsoft.

Gilchrist Mushwana, director for cybersecurity at BDO South Africa, heads up BDO’s Microsoft security, compliance, and identity (SCI) practice.

