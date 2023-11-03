Xpand IT buys majority stake in Premier IT Solutions

Brett Scott, managing director of Xpand IT.

Xpand IT, an IT managed services company headquartered north of Johannesburg, has acquired Premier IT Solutions, an IT support firm located in the East Rand, for an undisclosed amount.

This deal, in which Xpand IT has acquired a majority stake in Premier IT Solutions, signifies a step towards Xpand IT’s future growth ambitions and underscores its commitment to enhancing customer experience, says the firm in a statement.

Brett Scott, MD of Xpand IT, says: “Our head office is based in the north of Johannesburg, and we wanted to extend our reach east of Johannesburg.

“This move aligns perfectly with our overarching business strategy to expand our national footprint and provide greater customer coverage, with multiple branches locally and internationally.”

Premier IT Solutions, with over a decade of experience and strong relationships in the East Rand, adds a valuable dimension to Xpand IT’s market position, he notes.

Neil Sears, owner of Premier IT Solutions, comments: “We are excited to join hands with Xpand IT, a company known for its expertise in support and cyber security. This partnership allows us to enhance our existing client relationships and offer a broader range of services.”

Xpand IT says its existing and potential clients stand to benefit from this acquisition. It points out that the increased geographical footprint will improve service accessibility.

The company aims to leverage its strengths to bring additional services and operational efficiencies to Premier IT Solutions’ client base.

Looking ahead, Xpand IT says it has growth ambitions. According to the firm, it is actively seeking partners in various locations, including Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Mbombela (Nelspruit), Paarl (Winelands), Polokwane (Pietersburg), Rustenburg, Gqeberha (PE), Gaborone and Windhoek.