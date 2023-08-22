Charge fast and last long

Long-lasting power to keep up with your lifestyle.

In the ever-evolving landscape of smartphone technology, users now demand more than ever from their devices. OPPO recently launched its new Reno10 series, a remarkable lineup of smartphones that redefines the charging experience and raises the bar for power and efficiency. At the forefront of this groundbreaking series stands the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, designed to empower users with unparalleled charging speed and lasting battery endurance. With a perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and an unwavering commitment to user satisfaction, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G stands as a testament to OPPO's unwavering pursuit of innovation.

SUPERVOOC Lightning-Fast Charging

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G, features the super-charged 100W SUPERVOOC, which revolutionises charging speeds. In just 9 minutes and 30 seconds, you can charge the 4,700mAh big battery from 1% to an impressive 50%, and achieve a full charge in a mere 27 minutes. Undoubtedly, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G ranks among the fastest charging smartphones on the market.

Lasting power for uninterrupted use

Beyond its unrivalled charging speed, the Reno10 Pro+ 5G offers long-lasting power to keep up with your dynamic lifestyle. The 4,700mAh large battery supports up to 1.6 days of standby time on a full charge, and it consumes a mere 5% of the battery during a 9-hour standby at night. In tests conducted at the OPPO Lab, just 5 minutes of charging can support an impressive 3.3 hours of YouTube playback, or 3 hours of Instagram browsing, or 3.2 hours of continuous WhatsApp use.

The most durable battery in the industry

OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine is the driving force behind the Reno10 series exceptional battery lifespan. It ensures the battery remains in good condition for up to 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, far surpassing the industry standard. Since its debut last year, the Battery Health Engine has been integrated into over ten OPPO smartphone products, providing improved user experiences and contributing to sustainability efforts. As a testament

to its green innovations, the Battery Health Engine has been awarded the 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award.

SUPERVOOCS Power Management Chip: Efficiency redefined

Powering the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is OPPO's self-developed SUPERVOOC S power management chipset. This innovative chip consolidates charging, discharging, decoding, reset, battery protection, and power outage functions into one, resulting in a 45% reduction in the area needed for charging and discharging components on the motherboard. With an industry-leading 99.5% discharge efficiency, this chip ensures that you get the most out of a single battery charge, providing extended usage time.

Reliable charging with TÜV Rheinland Certification

Safety and reliability are paramount in OPPO's charging solutions. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G has earned the prestigious TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification, which involves a series of 40 tests to assess the reliability of the charger, cable, mobile phone, and charging system under extreme conditions. This certification guarantees a dependable OPPO flash charging experience, providing users with peace of mind.

Ultra-low temperature charging mode: Charging in extreme conditions

The Reno10 series goes beyond conventional charging capabilities with its Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode. Operating efficiently even in extremely cold environments ranging from 0°C to -25°C, this mode ensures safe charging. The Freeze Protection Algorithm measures the battery temperature, enabling the system to intelligently activate Ultra-low Temperature Charging Mode when needed. During low-temperature charging, a high-load process generates heat through the middle frame and graphite, safely bringing the battery to normal operating temperature for seamless charging, even in subzero environments.

The OPPO Reno10 series sets the bar high with its fast-charging capabilities and long-lasting battery performance, presenting users with a seamless and reliable charging experience. Say goodbye to charging anxiety and embrace uninterrupted usage with the Reno10 series, an unparalleled combination of power and efficiency.

The Reno10 Pro+ 5G is available for R22 999 from leading service providers.