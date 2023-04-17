Reunert’s +OneX buys MS cyber sec specialist

Rob Godlonton, CEO of +OneX, and Adam Whittington, managing director of MMC.

+OneX, a systems integrator in JSE-listed Reunert Group, has concluded an agreement to acquire privately-owned cyber security and managed services company MMC for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, +OneX says the acquisition of MMC boosts its ability to offer its clients cyber security and compliance-as-a-service solutions as part of its cloud and digital transformation portfolio.

The new deal comes after the systems integrator in 2021 acquired Triple H Cloud Services to add a managed private cloud capability to its suite of business transformation solutions and services.

Founded in 1991, MMC is a Microsoft Solutions Partner that offers business-critical IT managed services, with deep specialisation in cyber security and information security.

According to +OneX, MMC has built up a team of Microsoft specialists that help companies of all sizes to defend and protect their people and data from the persistent threat of cyber attacks.

MMC also offers data privacy and compliance services that empower organisations to monitor and evaluate their alignment with regulatory requirements, it notes.

Adam Whittington, managing director of MMC, will head +OneX Security & Services, which assists companies with cyber security, from endpoint to cloud, with an emphasis on people, processes and technology.

The acquisition will enable +OneX to rapidly scale this cyber security business by capitalising on MMC’s platforms and skills, it says.

Says Rob Godlonton, CEO of +OneX: “As enterprises accelerate their migration to the cloud, embrace digital transformation and continue to support hybrid working models, they are exposed to a complex and rapidly-expanding set of cyber security threats.

“Yet most businesses do not have easy access to the specialised risk and security skills they need to manage this evolving and challenging operational environment.

“With its close fit with our entrepreneurial culture, MMC is a great match for our business. MMC offers unrivalled capabilities in the Microsoft environment, which is a strong advantage in today’s cyber security landscape. Microsoft is the biggest global player in enterprise security, and one of the few vendors to offer a comprehensive, next-generation cyber security solution that straddles the traditional data centre and the cloud.”

Whittington adds: “With its existing base of enterprise clients, complementary solutions portfolio, and agile approach to the market, +OneX ticks all the right boxes for us. In +OneX, we have found a shareholder which shares our vision and enables us to take our business to the next level.”