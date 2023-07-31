Cell C appoints new chief marketing officer

Cell C has appointed Melanie Forbes as chief marketing officer.

Cell C has appointed Melanie Forbes as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective 1 August.

In a statement, Cell C says: “Forbes will be a key addition to the executive team, leveraging her impressive track record and strategic expertise to drive the company's marketing efforts and brand transformation.”

She brings over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications, IT and consumer electronics industries, having worked with brands such as Philips, NetFlorist, Siemens, Nokia and most recently Vodacom.

Her background spans B2B and B2C markets across various African markets, says the company.

During her almost 15-year tenure at Vodacom, Cell C says Forbes held key executive positions, demonstrating her ability to drive impactful initiatives in commercialisation, governance and operationalisation, products and services, profit and loss management, regional operations, brand management and marketing.

Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C, says: "We are thrilled to welcome Melanie as our CMO. We have solid plans to drive sustainable, profitable growth, and her proven leadership, strategic acumen and deep understanding of the industry will be instrumental in the implementation of innovative marketing plans to elevate our brand.”

Forbes comments: “I am excited to be part of the team spearheading the brand's repositioning, putting customers at the heart of everything we do, and returning the company to growth and profitability. I look forward to making a meaningful impact in the lives of South Africans by harnessing the power of technology.”

She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology and communications from UNISA, a certificate in marketing management from Wits Business School, and a brain-based coaching certification from the Neuroleadership Institute.