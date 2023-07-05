ZTE releases steady core solution to guarantee always reachable services, realising worry-free networks * The solution guarantees uninterrupted connections, meeting high-reliability requirements, with an interruption time of less than one second.

* The solution aims to assist operators and industry users in establishing highly reliable and resilient networks, ensuring consistently accessible services and providing worry-free network experiences.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has launched its steady core solution at the 10th MWC Shanghai, held at Shanghai New International Expo Center. The solution aims to assist operators and industry users in establishing highly reliable and resilient networks, ensuring consistently accessible services and providing worry-free network experiences.

With the rapid growth and in-depth development in TOC (telecommunications operator customer) and TOB (telecommunications business customer) fields, on the one hand, society, production and economy increasingly rely on mobile networks. On the other hand, occasional signalling storms occur, the network scale is larger and more complicated, and industrial production has a higher requirement for connection reliability, posing great challenges to the stable operation of the network.

To address the aforementioned challenges, ZTE has released the steady core solution. This solution encompasses three key functions: three-level adaptive storm control, three-layer data/network/service guarantee, and 3D link reliability enhancement. Through the three-level protection measures of "automatic scaling and balancing/E2E traffic control/automatic storm source fusing", the solution helps mitigate the impact of signalling storms. It can withstand 100 instances of impact and achieve signalling storm convergence in under five minutes.

The three-layer guarantee of "user data three-node hot backup/full-mesh networking/NF bypass" enhances architectural resilience, ensuring high data security, network redundancy and service fault tolerance. The network reliability exceeds 99.999%.

With the implementation of "native FRER/UPF 1+1 hot standby/UPF+", the solution provides dual-protection across three levels: link, equipment and control plane. This guarantees uninterrupted connections, meeting high-reliability requirements, with an interruption time of less than one second.

The ZTE steady core solution assists operators and industry users in establishing worry-free networks, ensuring the stable operation of over 300 global networks. Moving forward, ZTE will remain committed to continuous innovation and optimisation efforts to enhance network quality and improve the overall user experience.