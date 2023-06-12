Altron Systems Integration looks to expand presence in public sector

Hlubi Madikiza, Altron Systems Integration.

ICT solutions provider Altron Systems Integration has appointed Hlubi Madikiza as digital transformation sales executive for public sector as it looks to expand its presence in this growth market.

James Hickman, sales director: digital transformation at Altron, said, “Hlubi will be partnering closely with the public sector sellers and leaders across the Altron digital transformation businesses and will be working on, and implementing, a One Altron Public Sector plan that will lay the foundation for growth in this strategic market.”

Madikiza has been in the ICT industry for over 15 years and served in a variety of roles in both the private and public sector. Prior to joining Altron, Madikiza worked at technology brands including Dimension Data and MTN, while his most recent position was as senior sales manager for public and private enterprises at Nexio. Madikiza has a B.Com Finance degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and completed a Management Development Programme (MDP) from Stellenbosch Business School.

According to Altron, he is "a customer-centric sales leader with a thorough understanding of the South African ICT landscape and strong industry relationships with business decision makers and technology vendors alike.”

Madikiza said the breadth of the Altron Systems Integration's client base and extensive OEM relationships mean it is well-positioned to be a change agent in the industry, and the country, by enabling the government to digitise its systems, operate its IT infrastructure more efficiently, lower costs, and innovate around service delivery.

Madikiza will drive collaboration between the different entities within the Altron group, as well as the company’s end-to-end technology solutions.