‘Disappointed’ Vodacom not yet giving up on Maziv deal

While mobile operator Vodacom says it is “disappointed” withthe Competition Commission’s recommendation toprohibit its bid to merge with fibre firm Maziv, it says it’s not yet over forthe proposed transaction.

The telco issued a statement after the competition watchdogtoday announced that the proposed deal will likely prevent orlessen competition in several markets and that the conditions offered by the merging parties do notfully address the resultant harm to competition.

In November 2021, Vodacom announced the agreement to acquirea co-controlling interest in all of the material assets owned by JSE-listed Remgro unit CommunityInvestment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), including fibre network operators Vumateland Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Says Vodacom in its statement: “Upon completion, Vodacomwill hold a 30% co-controlling interest in a newly-formed entity Maziv, theopen access fibre infrastructure company that operates Vumatel and Dark FibreAfrica and the fibre assets which Vodacom will contribute into Maziv, asdetailed in the terms announcement.”

According to the mobile operator, the proposed transactionsought to “accelerate South Africa’s fibre reach, network quality andresilience, fostering economic development and helping to bridge South Africa’sdigital divide in some of the most vulnerable parts of our society”.

Earlier today, the Competition Commission announced itsrecommendation to the Competition Tribunal to prohibit Vodacom’s proposedpurchase of the 30% stake in Maziv, it notes.

“Having engaged extensively with the CompetitionCommission’s investigative team since the proposed transaction was announced,Vodacom is surprised and disappointed with the Competition Commission’srecommendation given that both Vodacom and CIVH have endeavoured to thoroughlyaddress competition-related concerns through a list of remedies and publicinterest commitments put forward to the Competition Commission,” adds Vodacom.

“Though we are disappointed, it is important to note thatthe Competition Commission’s recommendation is not the end of the process. Instead,the next step is for the proposed transaction to be presented to theCompetition Tribunal. This would have been the case even if the CompetitionCommission were to have recommended the proposed transaction for theCompetition Tribunals approval.”

Vodacom explains that the Competition Tribunal is anindependent adjudicative body and is one of three independent authoritiesestablished in terms of the Competition Act.

Looking forward to the process with the CompetitionTribunal, Vodacom says it intends to showcase the strong public interest andpro-competitive advantages that the proposed transaction would have on thefibre market, and the country as a whole.

“In Vodacom’s view, the proposed transaction will, in fact,help bridge the digital divide and enhance competition in the fibre market asthe parties have made a firm commitment to ensuring access to Maziv’s fibreassets – including Vodacom’s fibre assets contributed as part of thetransaction – will be made available through an open access, non-discriminatorypricing model,” the telco states.

It adds that the proposed transaction will significantlypropel South Africa’s social development and would be highly beneficial for thecountry, the economy and lower income households on a number of fronts,including:

• Mazivcommitting to invest capex of at least R10 billion over a five-year period, including the commitment to pass at least one million new homes in lower incomeareas such as Alexandra with fibre infrastructure over a five-year period

• Acommitment to create up to 10 000 new jobs while at the same time providing jobsecurity and enhanced benefits for current employees potentially impacted bythe transaction.

• PrioritisingSMME development by establishing a new enterprise and supplier development fundto the tune of R300 million over three years, focussed on increasing the levelof localisation across the value chain.

• Theinvestment by Vodacom in excess of R13 billion into South Africa through thistransaction would come at a time when attracting capital investment is particularlychallenging. This level of investment cannot be made by Maziv alone and is overand above Vodacom’s pledge at the recent SA Investment Conference to invest R60billion over five years, the company says.

“We firmly believe that the transaction will deliversubstantial benefits to both the South African consumer and the economy.Vodacom’s planned investment holds particular significance as a considerableproportion will be focused on developing new fibre infrastructure at a timewhen attracting capital investment is particularly challenging.”