Mint Group celebrates double success at 20th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards

Mint Group's women shine.

On the evening of 7 November 2023, the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg came alive with the 20th Annual Top Women Awards, presented in partnership with Standard Bank. This highly anticipated event served as a pivotal bridge between the public and private sectors, attracting an audience of over 800 influential decision-makers.

The 20th anniversary of this distinguished event once again celebrated organisations with the most sustainable and impactful gender empowerment strategies across all sectors at the 2023 awards ceremony. These awards fundamentally inspire the next generation of entrepreneurial women, who represent the backbone of our future economy, to follow the paths blazed by those who achieved success long before gender parity became a pressing national issue.

We are thrilled to announce that Mint Group, which positions itself as a leading figure in the technology sector, was recognised as the Top Women Business in ICT 2023 and that our Chief of Sales, Ronelle Naidoo, was celebrated as a finalist in the category of Top Woman Business Leader of the Year 2023.

Mint Group's victory in the "Top Women Business in ICT 2023" category reaffirms the company's dedication to excellence in the ICT sector.

Yvonne Dias, CFO at Mint Group, expressed her gratitude as she accepted the "Top Women Business in ICT 2023" award, saying: "This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication and innovation that drives Mint Group. We are proud to lead the way in the ICT sector, and this award is a reflection of our team's commitment to empowering partners and making a meaningful impact in our community. At Mint, we put people at the centre of everything we do, and this award reinforces that commitment."

The acknowledgment of Naidoo as a finalist among the top women leaders in the country for her category of Top Woman Business Leader of the Year 2023 is a testament to her exceptional leadership and commitment to driving success within the organisation.

This year's success follows Mint Group's achievements as finalists in three categories at the 19th Annual Standard Bank Top Women Awards held in November 2022. These nominations and recognitions affirm Mint Group's consistent commitment to gender empowerment and excellence in the business world.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Standard Bank and TopCo Media for recognising Mint Group's contributions and for providing a platform to celebrate the remarkable achievements of women leaders in South Africa.

