ZTE unveils high-quality series servers at ZTE 5G Summit & User Congress 2023, leading digital transformation, innovation

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, showcased its high-quality servers at the ZTE 5G Summit & User Congress 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, providing enterprises and operators with excellent data centre infrastructure support. Themed: "Embrace the digital nexus", this summit was held to explore the innovation path of digital broadband transformation together with global partners and industry elites.

ZTE has been a leader in communications technology solutions and boasts 20 years of experience in the server sector. The company releases multiple server products with full scenario and multiple coverage every year to meet the diversified computing power requirements of different industries. According to the latest data from International Data Corporation (IDC), the ZTE X86 server once again ranked first in the sales of China's telecommunications industry in 2022, and ranked eighth in the global market. To meet the evolving digital needs, at this summit, ZTE showcased a full range of servers, providing customers with high performance, high reliability and flexible server products for various business environments.

ZTE adheres to the 99.999% reliability standard and adopts four protection measures with respect to its servers, including power supply protection, dual power supplies, real-time overload response and load balancing, to ensure the stable operation of customer services. ZTE has also introduced multiple security technologies to its servers, such as CPU SGX technology, memory TME-MK technology, Golden Guard technology and TPM security chips, to maintain data integrity, prevent unauthorised access and ensure system start-up security. The ZTE servers use advanced technologies, such as the panoramic liquid cooling technology, strong gale straight air duct, thick ice and full-copper heat sinks to improve heat dissipation efficiency and reduce power consumption. The combination of intelligent fans and Green Guard energy efficiency management technology optimises the power consumption of fans, contributing to energy saving.

Facing the growing digital needs of enterprises in the future, ZTE remains committed to continuous innovation, providing customers with more reliable and efficient server products for their success in the digital era.