Gauteng gets new research, innovation school

Learners from the newly-opened Mapenane Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation in Tshwane. (Photograph by GDE Media)

In line with its commitment to create specialisation schools, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) yesterday opened a new school that will focus on research and innovation.

This comes in the same week that higher education, science and innovation minister Dr Blade Nzimande revealed the country has an aging research and innovation cohort that will soon go into retirement.

Located in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, the Mapenane Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation was officially opened yesterday, with Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane in attendance.

In a statement, the GDE says the specialisation school incorporates fourth industrial revolution technologies and ICT devices as part of the curriculum, to ensure learners are equipped for the challenges of the modern world.

The school also offers library services to enhance literacy, says the department.

“As the Mapenane Maths, Science & ICT School of Specialisation, with a focus on research and innovation, opens its doors, the Gauteng Department of Education extends its best wishes to all learners. This launch signifies a new chapter in the pursuit of academic excellence, creativity and community enrichment,” said Chiloane.

As part of the launch, the learners conducted research on solid waste management and proposed innovative solutions to the community.

“By advocating for waste separation at the source and promoting recycling, the learners not only contribute to a cleaner environment, but also empower the community to generate income from recyclable materials,” states the department.

From the time premier Panyaza Lesufi was education MEC, the GDE has championed skills development and ICT adoption in schools in the province.

Resultantly, it has launched a number of specialisation schools across Gauteng, with a focus on maths, science and ICT; engineering; commerce and entrepreneurship; renewable energy and alternative sources of energy; sports; and performing and creative arts.

The department previously stated its schools of specialisation offer a highly-specialised curriculum and seek to nurture the development of top talent in South Africa across key disciplines.