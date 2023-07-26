Binance Academy launches intermediate-level courses to elevate Web3 education

Online courses and additional learning resources on Binance Academy are offered free of charge.

Binance Academy, the education arm of the world’s leading crypto-currency exchange Binance, announces the launch of its new intermediate online courses. This roll-out comes after the successful debut of the beginner track in late 2022, which was attended by an impressive 170 000 learners.

The intermediate track includes six comprehensive courses on blockchain, crypto-currencies, DApps, DeFi, NFTs and crypto trading. Each course, which consists of a handful of lessons, is designed to be completed within 60 to 90 minutes. However, engaging quizzes and insightful reading materials can bring the total time commitment for each course to over two hours.

The first course, 'Blockchain Deep Dive', is already available in English (https://academy.binance.com/en/courses), with the remaining five courses set to be launched in multiple languages over the coming months. All online courses and additional learning resources on Binance Academy are offered free of charge.

On completing each course, learners will qualify to receive Certificates of Achievement in PDF and NFT formats. This enables users to accumulate a total of six certificates as they advance through the intermediate track.

Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Yi He said: “The Web3 sector is maturing rapidly. That’s why we think it’s so important to equip people with the necessary knowledge – it’s a mission we take to heart at Binance Academy. As the industry leader, we are committed to driving innovation not just through our technology, but also by making education accessible to all.”