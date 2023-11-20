Absolute Hosting introduces powerful AMD EPYC 9754 Bergamo VPS hosting solution

Absolute Hosting is proud to introduce the AMD EPYC Bergamo to its existing EPYC VPS Server line-up, featuring the fastest server CPU available to date, the almighty AMD EPYC Bergamo 128 Core 9754 CPU, based on cutting-edge Zen 4 architecture, according to the company.

Absolute Hosting's dual CPU 128 Core Bergamo-powered VPS solutions boast an impressive 512 CPU threads, offering the highest vCPU density available.

These powerful cloud-native CPUs provide a base clock speed of 2.25GHz, with the ability to boost to 3.1GHz, ensuring ample processing power for even the most demanding workloads.

Key highlights of the latest addition to Absolute Hosting's VPS server offering include DDR5 Memory, delivering significantly faster speeds compared to DDR4. DDR5 Memory can transfer data at up to 38GB/s, surpassing DDR4's maximum of 25.6GB/s.

NVMe storage provides the fastest IO throughput available for traditional enterprise SSD, ideal for high IO operations such as data base servers and high demand web servers.

Absolute Hosting's VPS servers are highly configurable, allowing you to customise your VPS server to meet specific application requirements or budget constraints. Furthermore, VPS servers can be seamlessly scaled on demand to accommodate your ever evolving requirements.

All services provided by Absolute Hosting are hosted at Africa Data Centres JHB 2 facility, a Tier IV Data Centre well known for its enhanced uptime, reliability and security compared to other competing Tier III data centres.

Standard features included with Absolute Hosting's VPS offerings:

An easy-to-use management portal for performing core functionality, such as booting, rebooting, stopping, starting and reinstalling your VPS.

Up-to-the-minute CPU, memory and bandwidth utilisation graphs.

NoVNC HTML5 console access.

Multiple Linux operating systems.

Static IP addresses and PTR management.

Self-managed firewall.

VPS backup management.

Backup task management.

Absolute Hosting's AMD EPYC Bergamo-powered VPS servers offer a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, flexibility and reliability to meet the diverse and ever-changing needs of SMEs.

