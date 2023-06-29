BMW readies SA plant for ‘electromobility’

BMW Group’s Rosslyn plant in SA will produce the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid to export to the world from 2024.

This forms part of a R4.2 billion investment announced by the company, to mark the silver jubilee of the Rosslyn plant in SA.

In a statement, the company says the investment will go towards the electrification and digitalisation of Rosslyn, the BMW Group’s first foreign facility.

Additionally, it will be accompanied by specialist training for more than 300 employees at the plant.

Milan Nedeljković, chairman of the board of management of BMW SA, comments: “From 2024, we will manufacture the BMW X3 as a plug-in hybrid for global export in South Africa. An investment of R4.2 billion will ready plant Rosslyn for electromobility.”

The German auto manufacturer notes the investment will electrify another site in the BMW Group production network, in line with the global BMW iFACTORY master plan for production of the future.

It also marks a further step in advancing the development of efficient, digitalised, resource-friendly production, it states.

According to BMW, the Rosslyn plant has produced more than 1.6 million vehicles, to date.

These have been exported to more than 40 countries worldwide, including 14 nations in Africa. Its production portfolio has included the BMW 1800 SA and BMW 2000 SA, as well as the BMW 5 Series and 7 Series.

Rosslyn has been manufacturing the BMW X3 since 2018, according to the statement.