Home

Industry news

Opinion

In depth
Newsletters

Surveys

Events

Webinars

Microsites

Jobs

Publications

Videos

About

Gungubele urges speedy resolution to SITA strike

By Admire Moyo
18 Oct 2023
Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele.

Communications and digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele has urged the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and the Public Servants Association (PSA) to urgently find a solution to end the strike which threatens to disrupt service delivery.

SITA, which falls under the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, and the labour body are at loggerheads after failing to meet each other on salary negotiations for the 2022/23 financial year.

The agency acts as backend office of government ICT and is responsible for developing, operating and/or maintaining ICT services consumed by government departments.

The PSA, which represents the majority of employees at SITA, said in a statement this week that it had, following a deadlock in salary negotiations, issued the agency with a notice to strike, with a national shutdown from Monday, 16 October.

It threatens that services at departments such as home affairs, employment and labour, and the South African Social Security Agency will be affected by the shutdown.

SITA spokesperson Tlali Tlali told ITWeb that the agency this week made a final improved offer of a 4.5% salary increase across the board to all employee levels represented in the bargaining forum.

However, the PSA rejected the offer and started full-blown industrial action.

Amid the deadlock, SITA and the PSA reached out to minister Gungubele in the hope that he would help the parties reach an agreement.

In a statement yesterday, the communications department says it has been alerted by SITA of the negotiation deadlock and the subsequent protest action.

The department acknowledges the rights of employees to embark on such action.

“Although the department has noted calls for the minister to intervene, it is important to note this is a labour matter between the PSA, representing the employees, and SITA, as employer, where the department cannot interfere.

“Minister Gungubele is, however, calling upon both parties to find a speedy and amicable resolution to ensure service delivery is not negatively affected.

“The department has been assured by SITA that plans are in place to ensure key operations of the agency will be protected from any negative impact by this protest action,” it concludes.

Subscribe to Daily eNews
Error!
See also

SITA seeks de-escalation amid ‘full-blown’ strike

SITA CEO struggles to fill key C-suite roles

Financial Jul 24, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Minister fires SITA directors over CEO salary hostilities

Security May 4, 2023

Gungubele woos investors with upcoming data, cloud policy

Cloud Computing Apr 18, 2023

Top ICT tenders: SABC seeks streaming platform

Computing Apr 25, 2023

Top ICT tenders: It’s time to turn to telecoms