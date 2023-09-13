Vodafone PR guru joins Vodacom board

Vodacom has announced changes to its board of directors.

Sunil Sood has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Vodacom board of directors, with effect from 5 October.

In a statement yesterday, South Africa’s biggest mobile operator says Joakim Reiter will join the board with effect from 6 October, and will also become a member of the social and ethics committee.

Reiter is chief external and corporate affairs officer of Vodafone Group, and a member of the Vodafone executive committee.

According to Vodacom, he is responsible for public relations and corporate affairs, including policy and regulation, communications, security, sustainability and charitable activities.

He is also on the board of the Swedish Space Corporation, a trustee of the Vodafone Group Foundation and a fellow at the Royal Society of Arts, UK.

Before joining Vodafone in April 2017, Reiter was assistant secretary-general of the United Nations and deputy secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Prior to that, he spent more than 15 years in the foreign service of Sweden, including as deputy director-general of the ministry of foreign affairs, ambassador to the World Trade Organisation and at the Permanent Representation to the European Union.

Vodacom notes Reiter also served as an EU negotiator with DG Trade at the European Commission.

A Swedish national, Reiter holds a Masters in Economics from the London School of Economics and a Masters in Political Science from Lund University.

“The board thanks Sunil for his considerable contribution to the company and looks forward to welcoming Joakim to the board,” says Vodacom.