Webinar on combating cyber threats in SA

Issued by CyberVision
Johannesburg, 27 Jul 2023

Real-world cases of cyber attacks in SA will be examined.

An insightful webinar on combating cyber threats in South Africa will be held by leading cyber security company WithSecure on 3 August 2023. What awaits you is an hour of must-know insights and practical recommendations on how to combat the latest threats, including ransomware and data exfiltration. There will also be a showcase of real-world cases of cyber attacks in South Africa, with valuable insights into endpoint security strategies provided. Powerful solutions will also be presented, such as the popular WithSecure Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) that is growing in demand worldwide. 

The webinar, on Thursday, 3 August, will take place at 11am (SA time). You can check out the agenda and secure your spot in the webinar by registering through the following link:

http://crm3.maxcloudcrm.com/Campaigns/Redirect.aspx?AB=Cybervision&ProgId=1196&ActId=197&CliId=190213251502367760065C&ContNum=7&Request=redirect&URLIndex=0

