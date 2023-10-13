Pure Storage unveils product game-changer for customers and channel partners

Daniel Teixera, systems engineer, Pure Storage South Africa.

Global data storage technology and services company Pure Storage outlined the advancements in its Evergreen portfolio to its local chanel partners this week.

At the Pure Storage Accelerate event, hosted in Johannesburg yesterday, executives representing the company’s South African and MEA regions said the announcement is part of the company’s distribution strategy for Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) and its response to the demand for energy efficiency, data storage capacity, and management of artificial intelligence (AI).

Axiz distributes Pure Storage solutions in South Africa, including FlashArray, FlashBlade, Portworx, Pure Cloud Block Store, and Fusion, via the Evergreen subscription model. The model was launched in 2015. In 2018, PureStorage introduced what it claims to be the industry's first true STaaS offering, Evergreen//One, and followed that with the launch of Evergreen//Flex last year.

According to PThe company said the enterprise market requires cloud capacity on demand and for service providers to help address rising energy costs and sustainability, as well as offer operational efficiency to reduce complexity and security. The company has now introduced new no data migration, zero data loss, and power & space efficiency guarantees, coupled with what it describes as flexible upgrades and financing, across the Evergreen portfolio.

Daniel Teixeira, systems engineer at Pure Storage South Africa, and Anthony da Silva, country manager for Pure Storage South Africa, said this was in line with the company’s strategy to meet the demand for SLA-based outcomes that optimise IT budgets,

Cost and data resiliency guarantees

As per the latest announcement, Pure Storage will pay its customers’ power and rack space costs for the Evergreen//One and Evergreen//Flex subscriptions.



The one-time, upfront payment will be made directly as cash or via service credits, based on kilowatt per hour (kWh) and rack rnit (RU) fixed rates and is proportional to the customer’s geographic location and contract size.

Teixeira said this will helps organisations align total cost of ownership savings and long-term efficiency goals. In addition to new guarantees and flexible financing, the Evergreen portfolio also includes AI-powered service capabilities, he said.

Pure Storage believes its latest announcement will add value to and help organisations manage data inflow and outflow, as well as AI, as the market moves towards distributed cloud and the end of hard disk drive storage.