You Made This, Absa unite for e-waste art exhibition

Two of the artworks in the “Drowning Planet” exhibition.

South African art-based initiative You Made This (YMT) has joined forces with Absa on the “Drowning Planet” exhibition, shining a spotlight on the escalating electronic waste (e-waste) problem.

The exhibition showcases artworks created from discarded electronics and is on at Absa Towers North in the Johannesburg CBD.

According to YMT founder Dominic Humphry-Arewa, its mission is to promote proper disposal of e-waste, which has become the fastest-growing waste source worldwide.

"Through innovative art collaborations, YMT advocates for a circular economy approach, encouraging the refurbishment and reuse of electronics to minimise waste and create a greener future.

“By transforming e-waste into stunning pieces of art, we seek to inspire and educate the public about the importance of embracing a circular economy that reduces waste and promotes the repurposing of valuable resources,” explains Humphry-Arewa.

YMT is an art-based initiative centred on raising public awareness and engagement around e-waste, promoting proper disposal of e-waste.

It also partnered with Xperien, a company specialising in information technology asset disposition, for the exhibition.

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa says the scale of the e-waste problem necessitates collaborative efforts.

“By turning e-waste into art, Xperien and YMT not only address waste reduction, but also amplify awareness in a captivating way.”

According to a YMT statement, an estimated 53.6 million metric tonnes of e-waste was generated in 2020 alone. E-waste contributes to climate change through harmful greenhouse emissions and pollutes the air, water and soil with toxic chemicals, it adds.

Visitors to “Drowning Planet” will have the opportunity to engage with the artworks and reflect on their own consumption habits.

YMT encourages everyone to share their experiences on social media, using the hashtag #DrowningPlanet, to amplify the message and raise further awareness about the importance of adopting a sustainable and responsible approach to electronics.

"By supporting You Made This and attending the ‘Drowning Planet’ exhibition, you not only appreciate art but also become an integral part of a vital movement aimed at protecting our environment and ensuring a healthy and thriving planet for future generations. Together, we can create a powerful wave of change and turn the tide against e-waste," concludes Humphry-Arewa.