Bidvest Bank joins VodaPay Wallet ecosystem

Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services.

Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services has partnered with Bidvest Bank to power the VodaPay Wallet.

In a statement, the telco says this partnership enables millions of South African consumers to transact within VodaPay, which offers users a platform by which money can be transferred into their digital wallets.

The VodaPay Wallet allows users to deposit money at no charge, send money, shop at retailers, order food and pay bills as well as traffic fines from the super app. All transactions happen in an instant with VodaPay, says the telco.

Mariam Cassim, CEO of Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services, says: “VodaPay is a huge step forward for us and our bid to provide financial inclusion through the many payment options that the mobile platform provides our customers. The mobile wallet, powered by Bidvest Bank, is key to our digital and financial inclusion strategy.”

Vodacom explains that VodaPay’s Deposit Money function offers customers a solution for depositing cash into their VodaPay Wallet through a widespread network of stores across the country.

These outlets include Vodacom stores and select national retailers, such as Pick n Pay, Pick n Pay Express, Boxer, PEP, Ackermans, Makro, Rhino Cash ‘n Carry, Game, Builders Warehouse and Cambridge Food.

Users can also deposit money into their VodaPay Wallet at a spaza shop through Kazang merchants. Additionally, VodaPay users can send money from their VodaPay Wallets to anyone in the country by selecting the Send Money option on the app, choosing the cash-out location and specifying the amount to send.

“As a partner, Bidvest Bank has demonstrated its willingness to innovate and adapt quickly as we add additional services and products to our platform,” Cassim says.”

The telco notes that since VodaPay’s commercial launch in 2021, it has connected over 3.3 million registered users, with over 5.7 million downloads recorded.