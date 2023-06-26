Altron Arrow drives sustainable delivery Rooftop solar powers offices and new all-electric delivery fleet at Altron Arrow, South Africa.

From left: Manie Keefe, GM Operations, Altron Arrow; Aerolene Suburaman, SHEQ Manager, Altron Arrow; Renato Martins, MD, Altron Arrow; Sydney Magoro, Director, STC; Kobus Theron, Director STC.

Altron Arrow, a 50/50 joint venture between Altron and Arrow Electronics, has installed a 100kW rooftop solar system and introduced a fleet of electric delivery vans, becoming the first Altron company to introduce this as the group moves towards a more sustainable future.

The electronic components and enterprise computing solutions distribution company has also installed an electric vehicle charging station, using their solar installation as the power source.

“Our solar system is supplying our warehouse and offices, as well as our new EV charging station, supplying low-cost, green energy that helps us maintain delivery performance to our customers while maintaining our goal to keep enhancing the sustainability of our operations. All this while remaining true to Altron Arrow’s core values and purpose of being ethical and being there when it matters. Smart cities, smart homes and smart transportation have the potential to improve lives while simultaneously growing demand for the products we sell. It’s a virtuous cycle that challenges us to keep improving our services and delivery performance, as we continue working to protect the environment,” said Renato Martins.

Altron Arrow has introduced the EC35 vans in collaboration with STC Logistics, a delivery service provider operating from the Altron Arrow Jet Park distribution centre. This is part of an ongoing supplier and enterprise development programme. The two-seater vans have a large cargo area and yield a travel distance of up to 280km per charge and a carrying capacity similar to that of a one-ton LDV. STC’s analysis of these vehicles has indicated (together with use of Altron Arrow’s solar installation) that these vehicles will not only provide a green and sustainable solution for deliveries but will also be more economical on certain delivery routes.

