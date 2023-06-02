#SeeTheUnseen: Capture hidden beauty in everyday life with HUAWEI P60 Pro Ranked the number one top smartphone camera by DXOMARK.

The new HUAWEI P60 Pro is now available in South Africa.

With its cutting-edge features and sleek design, this device is set to revolutionise your lifestyle, the company says.

This exquisite HUAWEI P60 Pro adopts a unique Pearl Texture Design that makes it beam like a timeless ornament and gives a distinct pattern with its shimmering Rococo Pearl exterior. The HUAWEI P60 Pro enables users to embrace elegance and sophistication with every hold.

Capture the hidden beauty in everyday life with the HUAWEI P60 Pro #SeeTheUnseen

The HUAWEI P60 Pro boasts an impressive camera system that guarantees stunning photos and videos. It is ranked number one on the DXOMARK Top Smartphones by Camera score and is set to impress users with its extensive camera qualities. From breathtaking landscapes to detailed close-ups, every shot is enhanced by advanced imaging technology.

Photography has come a long way since the days of film and darkrooms. Back then, photographers lugged around bulky cameras and equipment. The early digital revolution started changing this for the better. We are now in the era of smartphones and smartphone photography, which is accessible to everyone and has lent new meaning to the centuries-old art form with the use of advanced computational photography.

These days, photography enthusiasts are always on the lookout for the best smartphone cameras that enable them to capture life’s precious moments in all their glory. The HUAWEI P60 Pro has come out promising to revolutionise how we see and capture the world around us. It offers an unparalleled photography experience that allows you to “See the Unseen”.

The magic lies in the Ultra Lighting XMAGE imaging system of the HUAWEI P60 Pro. More specifically, the Ultra Lighting Main Camera, a powerhouse that features the industry’s largest F1.4 physical aperture. It is designed to help you discover and capture the hidden beauty in everyday life. It can let in more light than any other smartphone camera on the market, which means that even in low-light conditions, you can snap crisp, high-definition images without losing any of the details. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant nightlife of a bustling city, attending a candlelit dinner or watching the sun set, the HUAWEI P60 Pro ensures that you never miss a moment.

More than just offering a large aperture, the HUAWEI P60 Pro takes it to the next level by giving you an auto-adjustable physical aperture that varies from F1.4 to F4.0, depending on the scenario. This aperture adapts to the lighting conditions and type of subject, ensuring you nail that perfect shot every time.

Imagine attending an outdoor wedding reception during twilight hours. Typically, getting a good shot of the couple with a smartphone camera would be challenging, but with the HUAWEI P60 Pro, you can take mesmerising photos of the couple and guests against the soft, golden hue of the twilight sky. As the evening progresses and the sun sets, the HUAWEI P60 Pro camera’s AI will automatically adjust the aperture to let in more light, ensuring your photos remain sharp and well-lit. With the HUAWEI P60 Pro, every photograph you take is sharp, well-lit and truly captures the essence of the moment.

On the other hand, when taking a group photo with the stunning landscape in the background, the AI will select a smaller aperture, such as F4.0, to expand the depth of field and ensure that everyone in the frame is in focus and is sharp and clear.

Another remarkable feature of the main camera of the HUAWEI P60 Pro is the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro Texture Engine. With this feature, the camera can accurately restore the texture of subjects. This is perfect for those who want to showcase the textures of objects that they often come across. Complex and fine textures, such as fabrics, leather and oil paintings, can also be fully restored through high-frequency detail enhancement algorithms, providing you with true-to-life images that are as like as the real thing.

To showcase its photography capabilities, HUAWEI is calling on the “everyday, the always ready to capture the moment” enthusiast. Capture the hidden beauty in everyday life and share your moment (photograph or video) with us and stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes in the #SeeTheUnseen competition brought to you by the HUAWEI P60 Pro.

Watch the video here.

How to enter?

Capture your moment (photograph or video) of the #SeeTheUnseen, tell us in a short sentence about your moment. For more information, click here.

Select one of these entry points:

Enter via the HUAWEI’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; Listen to Jacaranda FM to enter via the radio promotion and/or enter via Jacaranda FM’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; Enter via SuperSport United FC social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment; or Enter via GQ’s social media pages, find the competition post, follow the instructions and share your moment.

Exciting hey! So, what are you waiting for?

Get capturing and sharing #SeeTheUnseen and stand a chance to win a share of R200 000 worth of prizes.

Various Ts & Cs apply.