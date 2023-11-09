Dimension Data, an NTT company, achieves GROW with SAP designation

Brent Flint, Head: Enterprise Application at Dimension Data.

Dimension Data, an NTT company, today announced it has achieved the GROW with SAP designation. The GROW with SAP offering helps midsize companies adopt cloud ERP. The offering provides products, best-practice support, adoption acceleration services, a community and learning opportunities to help customers move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition with speed, predictability and continuous innovation.

Dimension Data fulfilled SAP’s strict eligibility criteria to achieve the GROW with SAP designation, which includes go-to-market readiness and competency status.

“Leveraging our global NTT Data investments, Dimension Data is able to accelerate the time to value for our clients by bringing robust methodology, intellectual property and proven local experience to the Middle East and Africa markets,” says Brent Flint, Head: Enterprise Application at Dimension Data.

“We are very excited to be able to provide midsize companies in South Africa with the world-class SAP S/4HANA solutions, enabling them to leverage the power of SAP solutions with a tailored offering that helps them grow their business. GROW with SAP provides the agility and innovation that these companies need, not just today, but for their success in years to come. The offering is underpinned by cost-effectiveness and rapid implementation, and the ability to continue to scale into the future,” he adds.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition [SAP Services | NTT (dimensiondata.com)] is available on SAP Store.