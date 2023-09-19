Work hard, play hard with Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP, available now from DCC

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP.

Users looking for a powerful multimedia performance out of a thin and light laptop need look no further than the newest release from Lenovo, available to the channel from Drive Control Corporation (DCC), the company’s official distributor for South Africa.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP is powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7-1260P mobile processor for strong performance, fuelled by a substantial 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 RAM. Combined, this offers users the speed and capability needed to multitask the work day.

However, the performance doesn’t stop there; an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 (GN20-S7) graphics card allows users of the ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP to explore gaming and multimedia possibilities, showcasing the ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP as a laptop that not only works hard, but also plays hard. The solid user experience is further enhanced by the high-speed performance of the M.2 2242 NVMe Solid State Drive (SSD) with a capacity of 512GB.

While performance is guaranteed, so too is a detailed viewing experience. Users are provided with a 16.0-inch WQXGA (2 560 x 1 600 pixels) IPS display with a 350 nits brightness rating, while this 16:10 display is also anti-glare to ensure the best for any working environment.

All this is encased in a sleek MIL-SPEC tested aluminium body that weighs in the region of 1.8kg – perfect for when mobility is an important requirement.

Lenovo has offered multiple ports, 1x USB 2.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and even a Thunderbolt 4/USB4 40Gbps port to help with the super-fast transfer of large files. An HDMI 2.1 port also makes an appearance, allowing the machine to connect to up to three external monitors. A card reader and onboard ethernet round off the sides, with WiFi 6 connectivity allowing for unfaltering speed when connecting to the internet.

There are a few more extras that add nicely to the ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP’s capabilities. For one, the keyboard on offer is backlit, but also spill resistant and includes a number keypad. With online video calls becoming increasingly important, the full HD camera with privacy shutter will stand users in good stead. Moreover, audio quality is ensured thanks to AI-based noise-cancelling microphones alongside Dolby Audio stereo speaker.

Samantha Cook, Lenovo Computing Product Specialist at DCC, notes the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP is ideal for consumers demanding more from their laptop. “With 16GB of RAM, alongside an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card, the ThinkBook 16 G4+ IAP will deliver the goods when needed most, whether during work or play. With an excellent screen, strong performance and sleek looks, this Lenovo ThinkBook truly offers the discerning consumer a lot of value,” she says.