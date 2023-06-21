Transformative potential of technology in the youth realm

The youth tech craze represents a phenomenon where young individuals fervently embrace and engage with the latest technological advancements. This trend is driven by several factors. The youth are digital natives who have grown up in an era in which technology is an integral part of their lives. They possess an innate comfort and fluency with digital devices and online platforms. In their world, technology offers a plethora of opportunities for creativity, self-expression and connectivity. And they are drawn to the endless possibilities presented by social media, content creation and communication tools. We have seen this with the likes of TikTok, YouTube, LinkedIn and podcasts.

However, there’s more to it – the youth tech craze is fuelled by the desire for constant stimulation and instant gratification. With smartphones, users have the world at their fingertips, granting them access to entertainment, information and social interaction anytime, anywhere. Moreover, technology serves as a powerful tool for empowerment and self-actualisation, enabling young people to learn, explore new interests and pursue their passions.

Significant enablers of youth empowerment and development

As we celebrate youth month, it is essential to recognise the pivotal role played by technology in empowering young individuals to reach their full potential. Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), among other technology companies, emerges as a key enabler, providing a wide range of cutting-edge tools and initiatives that fuel youth development, foster creativity, connectivity and knowledge sharing.

More specifically, Huawei’s current collaboration with reputable institutions like Standard Bank, MTN Business of the Year Awards and SMEs like VensyPay, is crucial for broadening the range of digital mobile apps available on the AppGallery and improving the overall user experience.

Here’s how HMS has worked its way up to being at the forefront of tech:

Bridging the digital divide

Huawei Mobile Services understands the importance of equitable access to technology for all young people. By delivering affordable and high-quality services, the brand ensures that youth, regardless of their economic background, can tap into the immense possibilities offered by digital platforms. This accessibility becomes a catalyst for social and educational inclusion, allowing them to connect, learn and engage in a globalised world.

HMS, in partnership with the MTN App of the Year Award, holds significant importance for the youth and plays a crucial role in propelling the tech sector forward. As one of the category sponsors of the MTN Business App of the Year Awards, Huawei gives recognition to noteworthy app development talent across Africa. The awards honour the greatest coders, tech enthusiasts, students, start-ups and upcoming app developers.

The award not only provides an opportunity for talented individuals to gain recognition and exposure in the industry, but further affords them a chance to attract potential investors, partners, and customers.

Enriching educational opportunities

Education lies at the core of youth development, and HMS appreciates the transformative potential of technology in this realm. Through a range of educational apps and services, HMS equips young learners with immersive learning experiences, personalised content and interactive tools that facilitate skill acquisition and knowledge enhancement.

In today's digital age, where young individuals are already tech-savvy, banking apps such as the Standard Bank app serve as invaluable tools for managing their finances conveniently and efficiently. With just a few taps on their smartphones, they can access real-time information about their account balances, transaction history and upcoming expenses. This level of transparency and control allows them to stay on top of their finances, make informed decisions and track their spending habits. Additionally, banking apps often provide budgeting features, allowing young people to set financial goals, categorise their expenses and receive personalised insights on their saving patterns. By offering such accessibility and insights, banking apps not only facilitate financial management but also promote financial literacy and responsible money management among the younger generation.

Unlike Standard Bank, fintech start-up business, VensyPay’s partnership with HMS serves as an excellent opportunity to reach a target market of unbanked communities. The VensyPay app allows customers to open a wallet, powered by Nedbank, and provides convenient and accessible banking services to young, esteemed customers in South Africa. Users can now enjoy a wide range of financial services directly from their mobile devices.

Fostering creativity and innovation

Youth month celebrations emphasise the importance of unleashing creativity and fostering innovation among young minds. HMS’s extensive ecosystem nurtures and amplifies the creative abilities of the youth by empowering individuals to express their unique ideas, develop new solutions and showcase their talent to the world.

The Best Huawei AppGallery category in the MTN Business of the Years Awards, for example, is invested in the advancement of the tech sector by fostering innovation. It encourages participants to push the boundaries of mobile app development and come up with groundbreaking solutions to address various societal challenges. The category inspires out-of-the-box thinking, by promoting research and development, stimulating new ideas and pushing developers to constantly improve and innovate.

During this youth month, Huawei, among other tech companies, emerges as a true enabler, empowering next-generation leaders and young pioneers through its wide array of tools, services and initiatives.