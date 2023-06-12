Vodacom signs fintech payments partnership

Centre front is Mariam Cassim, CEO of financial and digital services at Vodacom Group, with Dr Reda Helal, Network International Group MD, Processing Business, Africa.

Digital payments firm Network International (NI) has collaborated with Vodacom’s financial services business, to provide a managed payment offering to customers.

According to a statement, the deal will see NI provide omni-channel digital payment offerings, including card issuing for Vodacom’s VodaPay super app and acquirer processing services, as well as facilitate card-based transactions.

Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services include three core focus areas: payments, lending and insurance.

The deal will mean VodaPay merchants can offer a range of payment options and will allow them to take payments in all transaction modes – laying the groundwork for a full omni-channel service, according to Nl.

“Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services is successfully providing financial services to a significant portion of previously underbanked customers, transforming lives and communities across the continent,” says Carlo Ricci, co-regional MD, Southern Africa at Network International.

Network International says it will continue to invest in the local and African markets. In January, the company committed a R500 million investment to deploy its cloud-based, integrated payment platform for merchants, banks, fintech firms and mobile network operators across SA’s payments ecosystem.

The strategy, notes the company, aligns with its vision of enabling commerce across SA’s most under-penetrated payments market.

“Our payment-as-a-service offering gives African banks, telcos and retailers the confidence to radically transform their operations, ensuring they remain competitive and sustainable,” comments Dr Reda Helal, group MD of Processing Business, Africa at NI.