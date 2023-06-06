Industry body WASPA appoints new GM

Noelan Rungasamy, WASPA general manager.

The Wireless Application Service Providers’ Association (WASPA) has appointed Noelan Rungasamy as its new general manager (GM).

Rungasamy takes the baton from long-serving GM Ilonka Badenhorst, who leaves WASPA to pursue alternative passions.

The industry body says Rungasamy will focus on the day-to-day management of its diverse portfolio and work to improve the effectiveness of WASPA for the benefit of the overall industry.

It notes Rungasamy is no stranger to managing both commercial and operational environments, having previously been GM for the commercial division at Mango Airlines.

With almost 20 years of experience in aviation, Rungasamy has been involved in a number of industry committees, lobbying for the interests of airlines, and has driven a substantial number of strategic projects, it adds.

“While I have a lot to learn in the industry, I have experience working with an industry association, within a heavily regulated environment, that is constantly looking at balancing the interests of its various stakeholders,” says Rungasamy.

“I believe it allows me to have a unique and non-biased approach in addressing the needs of WASPA stakeholders and members. I hope to bring some of this experience into my new role.”

The association says Rungasamy plans to continue to engage various stakeholders to gain a better understanding of the complexities and hurdles being faced, to ensure WASPA is in the best position to serve its mandate.

James McNab, chairman of WASPA, says: “Noelan’s appointment is in line with our commitment and transparency in serving the interests of both mobile application service providers and consumers in South Africa for the betterment of the industry. We look forward to working closely together to drive innovation and compliance in this space.”

“The board of WASPA has put their confidence in me to help take WASPA forward as an industry body and I am excited to lead WASPA into what can be considered a promising time for the industry,” concludes Rungasamy.