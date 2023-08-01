Real-time data synchronisation key for hybrid systems By Eben de Wet, Business Administrator at 4C Group of Companies

Hybrid data storage systems are becoming increasingly popular because they allow companies to enjoy the benefits of cloud and on-premises computing. In addition to databases, hybrid systems can also involve a variety of other components, including software applications, networking infrastructure and security systems.

Managing and synchronising all of these components in a hybrid system can be challenging, which is why real-time data synchronisation is so critical. By making use of middleware, enterprises can ensure that data is consistently and accurately synchronised, enabling them to take full advantage of the benefits of hybrid computing.

Adopting a hybrid system

Recent figures suggest that hybrid systems have increased from 25% to 42.5% in the last year. By combining the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing with the control and security of on-premises computing, hybrid systems offer the best of both worlds. However, with this approach comes the challenge of ensuring that data is consistently and accurately synchronised in real-time across all systems.

By using a hybrid approach, businesses can keep sensitive data on-premises, while still leveraging the benefits of cloud computing for other tasks. In other words, a company can use a cloud-based database for non-critical data but keep its confidential data stored on on-premises servers. This approach allows them to take advantage of the cloud’s scalability, flexibility and cost savings, while still maintaining control over their most sensitive data.

Why is real-time data synchronisation important?

Without real-time synchronisation, data could be out of date or missing entirely, leading to errors and inconsistencies. This can negatively impact business operations. Consider a scenario where a company stores customer data in both the cloud and on-premises databases…

Without real-time data synchronisation, customer data could become inconsistent across systems, leading to problems such as billing errors, customer service issues and inaccurate reporting. These problems could ultimately harm the company’s reputation and bottom line.

Real-time data synchronisation ensures that all databases are updated immediately when new data is added, modified or deleted. This ensures that all systems, whether on-site or in the cloud, have the same information at all times.

Applications and services relying on the data will function correctly, working with the most up-to-date and accurate information possible. With real-time data synchronisation in place, businesses are better equipped to make decisions and improve workflows.

In addition to the benefits of data consistency, real-time data synchronisation can also help improve data availability and performance. Enterprises can ensure that data is always available to the applications and employees that need it, regardless of where it is stored. This can help improve performance and reduce latency, leading to faster and more efficient operations.

How does real-time data synchronisation work in hybrid systems?

By making use of middleware and application programming interfaces (APIs), companies can ensure real-time data synchronisation across hybrid architectures. Middleware acts as a bridge between the cloud and on-premises systems, allowing data to be shared and synchronised in real-time. APIs provide a way for different applications and systems to communicate with each other and exchange data.

In a typical real-time data synchronisation scenario, data changes are captured in one system and then immediately propagated to all other systems. For example, when a customer places an order on an e-commerce platform, the details are captured and immediately synchronised with the on-premises inventory management system. This ensures that inventory levels are accurately reflected in both systems and that the customer’s order can be fulfilled quickly and efficiently.

Real world example: Telcos

Real-time data synchronisation is becoming an essential component of hybrid systems within the telecommunications industry. By enabling telcos to manage their network infrastructure, customer data and billing processes more effectively, data synchronisation is helping to improve customer experiences, reduce downtime and drive revenue growth.

Telcos often use hybrid systems to manage their network infrastructure. Synchronisation is crucial to ensuring that network events, such as outages or traffic spikes, are immediately detected and managed across all systems.

When a network outage occurs, data synchronisation allows the telco to immediately notify affected customers through cloud-based messaging systems, while also updating the on-premises network management system to initiate repairs and minimise downtime.

For telcos offering mobile money services, real-time data synchronisation is important to ensure that financial and personal data is consistent across all systems. For example, when a customer updates their contact information in the cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) system, the on-premises billing system is immediately updated with the new information, ensuring that billing statements are sent to the correct address.

This also applies to revenue assurance processes. To illustrate, consider a customer who makes a payment through the telco’s cloud-based payment gateway. With real-time data synchronisation in place, this data is immediately updated on the on-premises billing and revenue assurance systems, ensuring that the payment is recorded correctly and that revenue is properly recognised.

Whether it be for database management, billing and revenue assurance or network management, real-time synchronisation is essential for hybrid systems. It ensures a seamless customer experience, reduces downtime and supports revenue growth through real-time insights.

4C Group of Companies is a trusted fintech partner for enterprises in Africa. Our middleware solutions support hybrid systems that require robust real-time synchronisation. For more information about our various services for MNOs and telcos, please contact us today.