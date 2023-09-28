Huawei doubles down on wearables portfolio in SA

The Huawei Watch GT4 series will be available from the beginning of October.

Huawei is growing its wearables portfolio in the local market, creating an ecosystem of connected devices, says Peter Feng, GM of Huawei Consumer Business Group in South Africa.

Feng stated that alongside its smartphone portfolio, wearables are a top commercial and strategic priority for the Huawei SA business.

The GM was speaking at yesterday’s showcase of the Huawei Watch GT4 smartwatch series that took place in Fourways, Johannesburg.

The new smartwatch series, which comprises a 46mm and 41mm Watch GT4, will be available in SA from 6 October.

“This is not just a wearable device but an ecosystem. The ecosystem is not only about wearable or smartphone devices, but also includes other household devices, such as your air-conditioner, smart fridges and washing machines.”

Feng explained that 2023 marks 10 years since Huawei entered the wearables market with its two-in-one smart band, the Huawei TalkBand B1. The brand’s smart wearables portfolio now includes several smartbands, smartwatches and other IOT-connected devices.

Huawei’s 46mm Watch GT4 smartwatch has a 14-day battery life, a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an artificial intelligence (AI) fitness and running coach. The 41mm version’s battery can last up to seven days.

In addition, the smartwatches come with upgraded sensors for precise data, including improved activity rings, global navigation satellite systems tracking, the TruSeen 5.5+ that provides AI-powered health measurement, as well as TruSleep 3.0 for better awareness of users’ sleep cycles.

According to Huawei, the AI learning utilises a multi-channel signal enhancement algorithm, to ensure users have a comprehensive view of their health and sleep cycle. Huawei has also inked a partnership with Vitality, Discovery’s science-based, health rewards programme.

“Health enthusiasts can stay on track with calorie alerts and monitor their progress effortlessly, with support for over 100 sports modes.”

Both the 46mm and 41 mm are compatible with Android and iOS devices. They are available in three colour options, with customisable Huawei Easyfit Straps and watch faces.

The Huawei Watch GT4 will sell at a recommended retail price of R6 999 at major retailers. It will also be available on postpaid from R199 for 24 months.