Arch attends OK Franchise Division Conference

From left: David Geldenhuys (Arch), Gerrie Mostert (OK Megasave winner), Andreas Efsratiou (OK Foods winner) and Erik van As (Arch).

Arch Retail Solutions is the preferred integrated retail management solution of choice in the OK Foods Group. Arch recently attended the annual OK Franchise Conference, which this year was held in Sorrento, a picturesque town on the south-west coast of Italy (Amalfi coast). The conference was attended by invited OK Franchise members, key OK personnel and invited suppliers.

The Power of OK.

The main purpose of the conference was to honour OK Franchise members who excelled in their business. The highlight of the conference was the black-tie gala awards dinner, where the respective winners were announced. The theme of the conference was “Power of OK” and the nominees were portrayed as superheroes. The category winners were:

OK Foods of the Year: OK Foods Bonza Bay

OK Minimark of the Year: OK Minimark Sugarloaf

OK Express of the Year: OK Express Cuyler Street

OK Liquor of the Year: OK Liquor Porto

OK Megasave of the Year: OK Megasave Omaheke

OK King of Private Label: OK Minimark, Strand

David Geldenhuys, Marketing Executive at Arch, commented: “It was a privilege to be part of such a prestigious event and rub shoulders with successful members and OK Franchise personnel. The group comes off a very successful year in which they have seen aggressive growth and we are indeed proud to be a business partner of OK. Our congratulations not only to the winners, but also to all the nominated stores in the respective categories.”