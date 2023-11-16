Management reshuffle at Seacom

Lucas Malamule Ndala, Seacom newly appointed CFO.

ICT services provider Seacom has appointed Lucas Malamule Ndala as the new group chief financial officer, succeeding Richard Schumacher, who will fulfil the role of chief wholesale and strategic alliances officer.

Ndala previously served in various executive roles within the Telkom Group, including CFO, COO, Group Executive for the CGEO support office, and board member of the Telkom Group division, Openserve.

He also served as CFO at BCX and interim CEO of Postbank.

According to Seacom, Ndala’s experience and academic background make him well suited to lead Seacom’s financial strategies.

The company adds that Schumacher will play a crucial role in fostering stronger relationships with global customers, partners, and suppliers.

Seacom says the leadership changes come as it advances its transformative phase, involving efforts to address evolving needs of customers, driving sustained growth, expanding into new markets, and transitioning to a regional focus with localised customer attention.

Alpheus Mangale, group chief executive officer, Seacom, said, “Lucas's appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing our financial strategy and sustainability, while Richard's new position highlights our dedication to strategic partnerships and alliances. Together, they will play integral roles in guiding Seacom to new heights in the telecommunications and managed services industry.”