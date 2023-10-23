ZTE's inspiring digital transformation vision shines at MWC Kigali 2023 * ZTE's theme at MWC Kigali 2023 is: "Sharing digital innovations", featuring cutting-edge products and solutions.

* ZTE, as the founding partner of MWC Kigali, showcased innovations that underscore the company's unwavering commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and promoting sustainability in Africa.

MWC Kigali ZTE Booth.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), which positions itself as a global leading provider of ICT solutions, has successfully participated in MWC Kigali 2023 under the theme: "Sharing digital innovations". During the event, ZTE presented cutting-edge products and solutions while sharing valuable insights on the digital transformation of the continent.

As the founding partner of MWC Kigali, ZTE showcased innovations encompassing the latest wireless and wireline solutions, as well as cutting-edge terminals. These offerings underscore ZTE's unwavering commitment to enhancing digital connectivity and promoting sustainability in Africa.

Zhao Peng, SVP, President of the MEA region at ZTE Corporation, gave a keynote speech at the event. "In response to the imperative task of bridging the digital divide, ZTE remains committed to our 4A strategy in Africa, which is built on the four guiding principles of 'affordable, advanced, adaptive and aggressive," stated Zhao. "Affordability of the network and terminals will accelerate Africa's digital transformation and foster sustainable development." He elaborated on ZTE's dedication to bringing advanced technologies to the African market and narrowing the digital divide in Africa.

Zhang Jianpeng, SVP, President of MTO BG and International Marketing at ZTE Corporation, participated in a roundtable discussion on "African digital divide, green and sustainable development," emphasising ZTE's role in providing environmentally responsible solutions for Africa.

Shen Yang, Senior Solution Architect at ZTE Corporation, delivered a session speech on: "Is 5G the next step for Africa?" During his speech, Shen offered insights into the key considerations for 5G deployment in Africa. He mentioned: "We explore three key considerations for 5G deployment in Africa, with a focus on cost, efficiency and services." He also shared successful 5G deployment cases, highlighting the value ZTE provides.

Abdessattar Sassi, CTO of ZTE UAE Office, participated in a session speech focusing on the theme: "Reshaping & reimagining the network". During his speech, he said: "It is crucial to reshape the network architecture and prepare for the current and future needs of communication networks. Ubiquitous connectivity, intelligence and simplicity are going to help operators build efficient and future-proof infrastructure," he emphasised.

ZTE has been committed to unleashing Africa's limitless potential and empowering Africa's digital future, expecting to pave the way for a brighter, more connected continent.