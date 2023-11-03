RTMC marks 1m online vehicle licence renewals

A total of 1 058 000 motor vehicle licences have been renewed via the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s (RTMC’s) NaTISonline system.

The online licensing of vehicles was introduced to the public last year, enabling vehicle owners to register, renew and pay for their licence discs from the comfort of their homes.

Motorists in Gauteng, Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) and Kariega (Uitenhage) can use the online system to book learner licence tests, driving licence tests, driving licence card renewal and professional driving permit applications.

“By reaching the one million mark, NaTIS online has proven to be the fastest-growing, reliable and cost-effective platform to utilise to renew motor vehicle licence discs throughout the country,” says the RTMC.

“The platform was launched in February 2022 and since then the service has grown in leaps and bounds, bringing convenience to hundreds of thousands of motorists throughout the country.”

It says despite encountering teething problems, the platform has since proven to be resilient and a time-saving and seamless digital service.

“With great pride, the RTMC acknowledges the substantial progress made in its pursuit of delivering a world-class service to the citizens of South Africa.

“Prospective applicants are encouraged to take advantage of the convenient service, enabling them to renew their licences from anywhere in the country with the simple click of a button. Motor vehicle discs are delivered to all addresses throughout the country.”

It adds that vehicle owners can update their contact details on the platform to be able to receive reminder notifications and forms to be used when renewing licences.

“The process is quick and easy, and offers motorists an ability to check the status of their driving licence cards.”