10-Year Partnership Between ISN® and Yara International Enhances Ongoing Commitment to Contractor Safety

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, celebrates 10 years of partnership with the European division of Yara International (Yara), a leading provider of crop nutrition and sustainable agricultural solutions. After a successful implementation in the Americas, Yara adopted ISNetworld across its European sites in 2015, expanding its use of the contractor management platform, streamlining processes, and improving operational efficiency.

“Over the past decade, ISN has been instrumental to Yara’s contractor management processes in Norway and the Netherlands," said Steinar Bjelland, Procurement Manager at Yara. "Leveraging ISNetworld tools and services such as RAVS 360™ and acknowledgment form tracking, along with ISN’s multilingual support, has helped Yara optimise compliance, improve communication, and effectively align our protocols with industry best practices.”

Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, Yara operates in more than 60 countries. Yara works to advance responsible farming, reduce environmental impact, and help ensure food security through innovative products and digital solutions. Yara initially implemented ISNetworld in the United States, Canada, and Brazil before expanding into Norway and the Netherlands. By leveraging ISNetworld, Yara has standardised its contractor qualification process and strengthened its contractor safety performance across the globe.

Additionally, ISN’s tools and services have supported Yara in maintaining a proactive and responsive approach to compliance, helping ensure its employees and contractors adhere to the same guidelines, while fostering a culture where individuals feel empowered to speak up. Looking ahead, Yara is exploring the implementation of ISN’s CultureSight survey to further strengthen its commitment to workplace transparency and to continue to improve its safety culture.

“Yara’s dedication to safety, operational excellence, and regulatory adherence has been evident throughout our decade-long partnership,” said David Bibby, Vice President at ISN. “ISN is proud to help Yara continue its sustainable contribution to the global food system and its mission to find innovative environmental and agriculture solutions.”

For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.