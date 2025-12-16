1GLOBAL Empowers Revolut to Offer Mobile Plans in Poland

1GLOBAL strengthens its partnership with Revolut, expanding the leading neobank’s mobile data plan offering to the Polish market.

By integrating 1GLOBAL’s eSIM capability into its multi-service app, Revolut’s customers in Poland who signed up to the waitlist can now enjoy bundled mobile plans that include competitively priced domestic data plans starting at zł 25 per month (approx. €6.00 per month) with unlimited calls and texts in Poland and the EU, in just a few taps.

For 1GLOBAL, this expansion marks another milestone in the company’s embedded telco services strategy. The services are trusted by more than 4,000 corporate partners across a variety of industries including fintech, aviation, hospitality and tourism.

Hakan Koç, Founder and CEO of 1GLOBAL, said: “At 1GLOBAL, we love working with market-leading tech companies like Revolut that share our passion for innovation and customer experience. Our first collaboration on the travel eSIM was the first of its kind and exceeded all expectations. Now, supporting the launch of Revolut’s local mobile plan with Tier-1 features like HD+ voice, worldwide WiFi-Calling, market-leading roaming rates, and a future-proof setup for devices and wearables marks an exciting next step. I’m looking forward to this being the first of many planned rollouts globally.”

Hadi Nasrallah, General Manager, Telco at Revolut said: “Revolut Mobile is more than just another mobile service, it’s a truly differentiated alternative designed to change the industry. Our goal is simple: offer the best service, at the best price, leveraging the best user experience. We’re bringing true innovation with features such as multiple numbers & global messaging, while removing any hassle or hidden fees from the process.”

A successful partnership boosting customer engagement

Revolut first embedded 1GLOBAL’s eSIM distribution services into its app in 2024. Since then, the partnership has augmented Revolut’s non-banking offering to include data and connectivity services via a single app.

The partnership delivers global connectivity to the millions of Polish customers that use Revolut’s multi-service platform and offers frictionless mobile data plans both domestically and at local rates across 150+ countries.

In enabling neobanks like Revolut to become true digital hubs of connectivity, 1GLOBAL’s technology helps boost customer engagement on their platforms, unlocking enhanced cross-selling opportunities and revenue streams, and helping build customer loyalty in the process.

Easy API integration for a seamless customer experience

What sets digital banks like Revolut apart is their ability to provide frictionless, borderless services in one place. With its flexible integration options, 1GLOBAL technology slots seamlessly into this business model, enabling a swift onboarding of eSIMs via its proprietary API technology.

In a single step, businesses can expand their app offering with 1GLOBAL’s API technology. Once integrated, this enables companies to provide fully branded, white-label mobile plans to their customers. 1GLOBAL offers flexible engagement models, ensuring every business can customize their eSIM solution to meet the specific requirements of their end customers.

Businesses can then leverage 1GLOBAL’s competitive roaming agreements and its status as a fully licensed Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) to offer customers affordable roaming services and attractive domestic mobile plans.