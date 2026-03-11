1NCE and Netmore Combine Cellular and LoRaWAN Access to Deliver Global IoT Coverage

1NCE, a company offering a plug-and-play platform for creating and managing the world’s best IoT products, today opened access for its customers to the LoRaWAN® services of Netmore, the world’s leading low power wide area network operator for massive IoT. With growing demand for low power long range connectivity, the Netmore LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) Plugin provides 1NCE customers access to cellular and LoRaWAN IoT coverage options through one platform.

The launch of the Netmore Plugin marks the beginning of strategic collaboration to expand the combined offering of the two biggest massive IoT network specialists — 1NCE, the biggest private IoT network in the cloud and Netmore, the largest LoRaWAN network and platform provider in the world. 1NCE’s software and connectivity platform has become a new industry standard.

Working together to support their respective customer bases with both cellular and LoRaWAN technology delivers a powerful layer of redundancy to cover the hardest to reach spots with reliable connectivity and IoT services. Through a unified visibility, ingestion and routing software tool, it’s now possible to seamlessly manage both technologies in one place. It’s ideal for use cases such as smart cities, street lighting, logistics, smart metering and other utility applications. An estimated 90% of the market can be served by LPWAN and LoRaWAN by 2028, as forecasted by global technology research and advisory firm Omdia1.

“Cellular plus LoRaWAN is an unbeatable package that delivers the best value in IoT,” said Ivo Rook, Co-Chief Executive Officer of 1NCE. “By combining our market-leading LoRaWAN services with 1NCE’s cellular platform, customers can now eliminate coverage gaps, reduce complexity, and deploy low-bandwidth solutions with unprecedented reliability across the world,” said Ove Anebygd, Chief Executive Officer of Netmore Group.

The Netmore’s LoRaWAN Plugin is now available on the 1NCE platform.

1"Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Market Report – 2023 Data", Omdia