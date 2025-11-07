26th UN Tourism General Assembly kicks off in Riyadh

The 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly opened today in Riyadh, marking a historic first for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and the largest Assembly since UN Tourism was founded 50 years ago. Around 160 delegations from member states including ministers, senior officials, and leaders from across industry and civil society are coming together to celebrate five decades of international collaboration under the theme “AI-Powered Tourism: Redefining the Future.”

The Assembly is hosted by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism, with extensive cooperation and planning alongside UN Tourism and a wide range of partners. This collaboration underscores the Kingdom’s dedication to advancing the industry and facilitating impactful dialogue on the global stage.

For half a century, UN Tourism has advanced economic opportunity, cross-cultural understanding, and peace through travel. With the sector’s rapid digital transformation reshaping how people discover, book, and experience destinations, this year’s Assembly focuses on ensuring AI serves people and places supporting jobs, small businesses, destination stewardship, and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Over the coming days, delegates will participate in four plenary sessions, numerous meetings of seven specialized committees, and the 124th and 125th sessions of the Executive Council - the organization’s highest executive body. The agenda is designed to foster discussions on how artificial intelligence and digital transformation can accelerate sustainable, inclusive growth and deepen international cooperation in tourism.

His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism, said: “Saudi Arabia is proud to welcome the world to the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly as we celebrate 50 years of UN Tourism’s global cooperation and shared progress. This week marks a defining moment for our industry — a chance to shape how tourism grows in the decades ahead through stronger connectivity, greater sustainability, deeper investment in human capital, and innovation powered by AI.

Tourism is one of the world’s most powerful forces for prosperity and understanding — creating jobs, supporting small businesses, and connecting cultures. Guided by Vision 2030, the Kingdom is committed to ensuring that this growth continues to drive opportunity and inclusion — and to welcoming the world with the spirit of Saudi hospitality that defines who we are.”

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, said: “The UN Tourism General Assembly brings together tourism leaders from across the world to set the agenda and build a more innovative and inclusive sector. Over the next few days, first with the meeting of our diverse and dynamic Affiliate Members, and then with the sessions of our General Assembly, Riyadh will showcase the power of tourism, as a driver of transformation, modernisation and opportunity. Together, we can harness the power of technology to drive positive change, diversify our economies and create jobs for many millions of people everywhere.”

With the inaugural meetings set to take place today, Riyadh stands ready to welcome the world, with state-of-the-art venues and a vibrant hospitality sector that reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to global engagement and excellence.

As the host of the 26th session of the General Assembly, Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of the drive to promote growth, sustainability and multilateral cooperation under the umbrella of UN Tourism. The Kingdom’s long-standing partnership with the UN agency is marked by active engagement, impactful joint initiatives and historic milestones including opening UN Tourism’s first Middle East regional office in Riyadh and Saudi Arabia’s two-term chairmanship of the Executive Council in 2023 and 2024.