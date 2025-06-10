2D bar code scanner delivers accuracy, speed, reliability

Datalogic QuickScan QW2500 bar code scanner application.

Bar code scanning has become the de facto system used in retail, as well as many other industries, due to its accuracy, speed and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, it is an approach that provides organisations with greater control over their inventories, allowing them to track product movements in real-time, while also reducing labour costs.

With this in mind, DCI Scanning, the local distributor for Datalogic products, has announced the launch of the QuickScan QW2500 series – an affordable and reliable 2D bar code scanner designed to meet the demands of busy environments. This includes retail stores, offices and logistics centres.

Designed specifically for tasks such as inventory management, point-of-sale (POS) operations and document digitisation, the bar code scanner offers a compact design, along with high quality scanning capabilities. This makes it an ideal choice for those businesses seeking a cost-effective solution for data capture.

Offering impressive performance and ease of use, it is able to scan both 1D and 2D bar codes effortlessly, thanks to its advanced imaging technology and Datalogic’s signature Green Spot, for good-read feedback. This ensures that the device is quick and precise when it comes to capturing bar codes, enhancing productivity and minimising mistakes.

Datalogic QuickScan QW2500 bar code scanner.

Furthermore, it has no difficulty in scanning from mobile devices, or through plexiglass barriers. This is because the intuitive blue dot of the QW2500 model delivers the perfect levels of precision, backed up by good scan confirmation and a powerful beeper, which is adjustable to the user’s preferred level of sound. In addition, the device’s soft red illumination decreases fatigue by reducing the impact on the operator’s eyes.

Among the benefits offered by the QW2500 model are wide bar code compatibility, thanks to its ability to read all standard 1D and 2D bar codes, including QR codes and Data Matrix, and immediate visual feedback that a scan has been successful, thanks to the Green Spot technology.

It also has an ergonomic design that is lightweight and compact for comfortable, all-day use, a durable composition made from robust materials that is dust- and water-proof. It can, in fact, withstand drops of up to 2m, while the only moving part is the trigger, reducing the impact of wear and tear.

Using an advanced imaging sensor, it ensures rapid and accurate data capture, even when the bar code is damaged or poorly printed, while its operation is intuitive, helping to improve workflow efficiency.

In addition, its plug-and-play set-up affords easy integration with existing systems, using USB or other connectivity options, and means it can be utilised immediately it has been connected to the user’s appropriate interface.

DCI Scanning notes the ability to scan barcodes quickly and accurately reduces wait times and errors, thereby improving efficiency; it’s user-friendly operation and intuitive design means that minimal training is required; and its durable and reliable construction means it can handle high-volume scanning, even in demanding environments.

Finally, because it is compatible with multiple operating systems, the QW2500 scanner is able to seamlessly and quickly integrate with POS software, warehouse inventory systems and a wide range of business applications. In other words, it is the ideal solution for retail, logistics, healthcare and office use.