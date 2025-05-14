4Sight attains B-BBEE level one rating, strengthening corporate social responsibility through 4Bonela Pele – 'foresight or looking ahead'

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight and Martha Ngwanamogale, Principal of Laezonia Primary School.

4Sight Holdings is proud to announce it has achieved a B-BBEE level one rating, reinforcing its deep-rooted commitment to the principles of broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). This significant recognition is not merely a certification – it is a testament to 4Sight’s unwavering investment in all South Africans, its stakeholders and the future.

“Our attainment of a B-BBEE level one rating is a reflection of the investment we have made in South Africa and the various development programmes and initiatives we have implemented,” said Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight. “This rating is acknowledgement of our long-standing dedication to fostering people transformation and ensuring that the benefits of our investments will make a difference in the lives of people, for tomorrow.”

Shaping tomorrow’s ICT professionals

For more than a decade, 4Sight has actively contributed to community enrichment, championing initiatives that create lasting impact. A key focus has been on Laezonia Primary School, near Diepsloot, where the company has renovated and fully established a computer lab with laptops and Microsoft licensing to foster digital learning opportunities. In the coming months, 4Sight will further extensively invest in the school infrastructure in line with its own people talent and capabilities to be used in projects like a sustainable water supply, sustainable energy solutions and security – ensuring improved learning conditions for the young learners. Zitzke adds: “Laezonia Primary School, a lekker place to be.

“At 4Sight, we invest in people – not just technology,” comments Zitzke. “In today’s digital AI-driven transformation era, passionate young professionals are needed to shape and redefine how technology is adopted and engaged. Our computer lab initiative is a vital component in enabling the next generation of ICT leaders to step confidently into the future. 4Sight is delivering automated intelligence-driven systems for businesses of the future, and we need this young talent in Africa to ensure our sustainability.”

Investing in future ICT leaders – 4Bonela Pele Education Trust

4Sight established the 4Bonela Pele Education Trust – Bonela Pele meaning, “foresight/look ahead”. In alignment with 4Sight’s broader transformation objectives, 4Bonela Pele plays an instrumental role in developing future leaders within the ICT sector. 4Bonela Pele supports disadvantaged students by providing scholarships, bursaries, training and formal education opportunities, ensuring that high-potential individuals have access to higher education and essential ICT-related skills.

“This is more than an initiative – it's a fundamental part of our DNA,” Zitzke adds. “By providing tangible educational and employment opportunities, we are creating a future where transformation is more than just compliance – it’s impactful, meaningful and sustainable."

Zitzke concludes: “4Sight, 4Africa.”