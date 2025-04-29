4Sight Holdings acquires HR specialist XFour Group to accelerate innovation, expand strategic capabilities in delivering full HR management in new technology world

Back from left: Shaun O'Reilly, Product Director, XFour Solutions; Ian Cronje, Group Legal Officer, 4Sight; Eric van der Merwe, Chief Financial Officer, 4Sight; Marie-Louise Zitzke, Chief People Officer, 4Sight. Front from left: Jaco Smit, Technical Director, XFour Solutions; Tertius Zitzke, Chief Executive Officer, 4Sight; Clark Fourie, Financial Director, XFour Solutions.

Global artificial intelligence (AI) technology group 4Sight Holdings (4SI:JSE) today announced its acquisition of XFour, a fast-growing human resource (HR) and payroll technology services provider, in a deal worth over R40 000 000.

Founded in 2017 by Clark Fourie, Jaco Smit and Shaun O'Reilly, XFour is a South African business specialising in integrating and optimising HR and payroll systems in 20 countries across Africa.

XFour is a Sage Platinum HR and Payroll Business Partner, recognised in the market for its deep expertise in business process automation and digital transformation.

“XFour brings a wealth of young and dynamic talent, innovation and proven specialisation to the table,” says Tertius Zitzke, CEO of 4Sight Holdings.

“Joining the 4Sight family marks an exciting new chapter for XFour Solutions. We are proud to bring our HR and payroll implementation expertise to a group that shares our passion for innovation and customer success. Together, we will unlock new opportunities for our customers, offering them access to a broader suite of digital transformation solutions and services,” states Clark Fourie, Financial Director of XFour.

“With a strong foundation in integrating and optimising HR and payroll systems, XFour enables organisations to streamline complex workflows with precision,” explains Jaco Smit, Technical Director at XFour.

“As resellers of best-of-breed solutions – including advanced org charting, structured interview platforms and dynamic workflow tools – XFour brings powerful tools into the hands of businesses aiming to modernise their operations.”

XFour’s in-house product suite includes:

RocketSlip – A lightweight, mobile-first employee self-service solution that leverages platforms like WhatsApp to simplify day-to-day HR interactions.

– A lightweight, mobile-first employee self-service solution that leverages platforms like WhatsApp to simplify day-to-day HR interactions. XOne – A highly configurable platform for onboarding, timesheet management and off-boarding, built for seamless integration and scalability in modern work environments.

“In addition, XFour has developed a robust thin client interface purpose-built for Sage 300 People, delivering cloud-based processing while preserving the responsiveness and user experience of local execution,” continues Smit.

“XFour brings unparalleled expertise to complex enterprise projects. Our proven methodology and dedicated resource model have helped us successfully implement solutions at multiple tier one clients with workforces of over 10 000,” explains XFour product director Shaun O’Reilly.

While the sector has historically trailed in the adoption of transformative technology trends, O’Reilly believes the untapped potential of AI for HR stakeholders represents an unprecedented opportunity.

In this regard, the deal marks a significant milestone in 4Sight’s long-term growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help companies digitally transform into the realm of industry 5.0.

The acquisition will help accelerate 4Sight’s growth by deepening its portfolio of enterprise HR technologies within its People solutions business while unlocking synergies between XFour’s cutting-edge intellectual property in the HR and payroll arena and 4Sight’s extensive experience in delivering HR solutions.

“Importantly, this acquisition will amplify the impact of 4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI) solutions among customers embracing AI to help improve their HR business processes, create more sustainable business models and drive transformative change at scale,” continues Zitzke.

O’Reilly adds that XFour looks forward to the opportunities for market expansion the acquisition will create.

“It will also enhance our ability to offer customers access to a broader suite of digital transformation solutions and services,” he continues.

Smit adds: “We're thrilled to be joining forces with 4Sight, combining strengths to drive forward a shared vision of intelligent automation, enterprise digitisation and continuous innovation.”

Fourie continues: “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver value to our customers, not only through our core HR and payroll services but also by leveraging 4Sight’s advanced technology platforms and industry 5.0 capabilities. We look forward to driving meaningful impact for our customers across Africa and beyond.”

Zitzke believes that the acquisition positions the business well to continue solving complex business and technological problems and enriching the customer experience.

“XFour joining forces with 4Sight opens a world of possibilities. Our mutual dedication to innovation, agility and excellence positions us favourably to fundamentally re-imagine the role that technology and AI can play in the HR industry to deliver exceptional benefit to organisations by supporting their most valuable asset, their people,” concludes Zitzke.