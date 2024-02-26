4Sight’s growing partner programme key to Africa-wide coverage

From left: Chief Financial Officer, Eric van der Merwe, Group CEO Tertius Zitzke, and Willie Ackerman, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at 4Sight Holdings.

4Sight Holdings, a South African-based technology business, increased its partner network by 12.5% in the financial year 2023, acquiring 100 new partners and reaching 55 countries.

4Sight released its results yesterday, for the financial year ending December 2023, revealing a 70.6% increase in operating profit over the previous year.

This is the third consecutive year; the company, which invests in technology and telecommunications through its subsidiaries, has shown good results.

4Sight's channel partner and operational technologies divisions saw the "most prolific growth" during the current reporting period, according to the company.

Regarding the 4Sight partner channel network, Willie Ackerman, chief sales and marketing officer, stated that the company has well-established "synergistic partnerships with over 800 partners”, who deploy major vendor solutions into businesses across Africa while providing critical service and support.

According to Ackerman, 4Sight recruited the new partners last year "with focused initiatives in place to assist partners in delivering continued growth and expansion in their regions”.

Tertius Zitzke, Group CEO of 4Sight Holdings, noted that 4Sight has supported this continent-wide growth while containing the overhead costs that typically accompany cross-border expansion.

"The ability to remotely service multiple countries from South Africa and deploy projects to customers internationally has contributed to our success," said Zitzke.

He added: “Our future investment into technologies for 2024/2025 is aimed at the current developments in AI technology.”

Zitzke believes that the company's competence in automation, data analytics, cloud computing and industry 4.0 technologies are key to their success.

"We will continue to invest extensively in developing our IP solutions through 2024 and beyond. This includes a greater emphasis on security-based IP in response to the dynamic risk landscape, which needs improved security products capable of responding to ever-changing threats," said Zitzke.

Furthermore, the company stated that it is well positioned to support businesses with their digital transformation and changing technological demands, as its personnel numbers are expected to rise by 25% in 2024/2025, to over 500.

First published on ITWeb Africa.

