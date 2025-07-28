4Sight’s people investing into youth of SA at Laezonia Primary School, Diepsloot, Gauteng with future-ready IT skills, school infrastructure

Preparing learners at Laezonia Primary School for the future world of work.

A community upliftment corporate social responsibility (CSR) project launched over a decade ago by 4Sight Holdings has evolved into an impactful initiative that is helping prepare learners at Laezonia Primary School for the future world of work.

4Sight Holdings recently invested nearly R1 million in the construction and installation of a computer lab, with 50 laptops, Microsoft licensing, reliable power supplies and furniture to foster a modern digital learning environment. The Laezonia Primary computer lab officially opened its doors at the end of February 2025. We want to thank Microsoft and Mustek for their assistance with hardware and the software.

“As the global economy embraces the fifth industrial revolution, South Africa needs to build a pool of talent equipped for the future world of work with a focus on technology skills. Africa will be the future powerhouse of skills for the world,” explains Tertius Zitzke, CEO at 4Sight Holdings.

“The private sector has an important role to play to prepare children with the relevant skills that set them on the path to employment in the modern economy as AI programmers, data scientists and computer engineers.”

Zitzke asserts that 4Sight does not just invest in the hardware and software that facilitates these learning opportunities; it is also focused on developing South Africa’s human capital.

“Our 4Bonela Pele Education Trust supports socio-economic development and education access for disadvantaged South Africans to develop the next generation of ICT professionals through scholarships, bursaries and awards.”

4Sight’s support for Laezonia Primary School started over 10 years ago after the company reached out to Partners for Possibility (PfP), sponsored by the company's current non-executive board member, Marichen Mortimer. PfP is a South African non-profit organisation that fosters partnerships between business leaders and school principals to improve education in under-resourced schools.

Laezonia Primary supports 2 000 learners, predominantly from the Diepsloot informal settlement, and needs ongoing financial and operational support.

For more than a decade, 4Sight has helped rehabilitate and renovate the school, investing in infrastructure, using its own people, talent and capabilities to support projects.

“We believe that people are the pulse of any organisation, which is why, instead of allocating money to agencies that do not understand our values and who would decide where to spend it, we chose to launch an initiative that would include our staff and allow them to make a difference on the ground,” states Zitzke.

4Sight placed a company representative on the school governing body to streamline decision-making from critical to manageable.

“Additional projects included replacing the school’s borehole to provide a sustainable water supply, implementing sustainable energy solutions and security and repainting the classrooms to ensure improved learning conditions for the young learners,” elaborates Christiaan Leboho, project lead and MD at 4Sight Africa.

“Our staff have helped with the painting, worked tirelessly to get the borehole and renewable energy solutions up and running, and built an open-air chess set."

“The community is so grateful for the work we do and love to celebrate with us, making sure we feel part of the community by hosting a braai and a party,” continues Zitzke.

“The community events at the school are always lekker.”

The children also find ways to show their appreciation, with the choir recently singing a unique song that 4Sight created using AI.

The next CSR project identified by 4Sight for the 2026 financial year is a kitchen refurbishment to help the school prepare nutritious meals for the children during the school day.

“By providing a comfortable place to learn, with the resources needed to gain a relevant education geared towards the future world of work, we are ensuring these children will have better job prospects to make a significant, lasting and positive difference to their lives and the community – we call that 4care. When a child experiences a better life today, they plan for their better tomorrow,” concludes Zitzke.