500 Global and Creators HQ Partner to Incubate the Next Generation of Creator-Led Startups

500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms, and Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Creators Ventures Accelerator, which identifies and incubates the most promising creator-led startups worldwide.

Focusing on supporting the creator economy - an industry projected to grow to $480 billion by 2027 - the inaugural cohort of the Creators Ventures Accelerator will include up to 20 high-potential creators and creator-enablers, who are ready to transform their ideas and influence into thriving, scalable ventures.

"Creators are uniquely positioned to disrupt industries—they have the influence, distribution, and community trust that most startups spend years building. By joining forces with Creators HQ, we look to provide infrastructure for these visionaries to evolve into founders who can scale global businesses," said Courtney Powell, COO & Managing Partner, 500 Global.

Over the course of 10 weeks, participants will take part in a hybrid business-building and acceleration program that combines the strengths of both 500 Global’s venture-building expertise and Creators HQ’s deep creator economy network, resources, and expertise. Creators Ventures Acceleratoraims to equip participants with the skills, tools, and support they need to build, scale and grow enduring businesses at the intersection of creativity and entrepreneurship.

"At Creators HQ, we believe creators are more than just content-makers—they are entrepreneurs. This partnership with 500 Global enables us to provide creators with the knowledge, mentorship, and network they need to shape the next generation of industry-defining companies," said Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Over the past 15 years, 500 Global has delivered more than 190 programs across 21 markets, accelerating 4,000+ startups and mentoring over 6,000 founders worldwide. Having been deeply embedded in the MENA region since 2012, 500 Global brings unparalleled experience in connecting the local ecosystem to global capital and markets. This partnership with Creators HQ builds on that legacy, positioning creators at the center of a fast-growing global opportunity within the region. The inaugural cohort of the Creators VenturesAccelerator will culminate at the 1 Billion Followers Summit (January 9–11, 2026), where participants will showcase their ventures to an audience of international investors, VCs, industry leaders, and corporate partners. Confirmed headline speakers include Jay Shetty, Supercar Blondie, and Marina Mogilko.

Applications to join the Creators Ventures Accelerator are open now. Creators can learn more and apply here.