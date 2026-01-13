500 Global and Creators HQ Support Creators and Founders Building Startups Collectively Valued at US$130M+

500 Global, one of the world’s most active Silicon Valley-based venture capital firms, and Creators HQ, the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East enabling the creator ecosystem globally, announced the Creators Ventures Accelerator program is building and supporting creator-led startups collectively valued at over US$130 million.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator received over 1,100 applications from content creators and technology startup founders across more than 70 countries. Following a competitive selection process, 21 creators and founders were chosen for the program. This cohort serves a community of 20M+ followers, subscribers, and users across platforms.

“Creators represent a growing class of bona fide entrepreneurs, with 50 million creators globally, projected to grow at 10-20% annually over the next 5 years. The first iteration of this industry was built on visibility and virality to monetize. With consumers getting savvier and more discerning, we believe the new means to commercialization will belong to those who are focused on business fundamentals, deep community engagement, quality content, diversified strategies, and building with long-term vision and product-market fit. We’re proud to be enabling and supporting this cohort of creators and founders on this journey, across diversified sectors such as marketing, finance, education, healthcare, consumer, and media & entertainment,” said Courtney Powell, COO at 500 Global.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator companies are:

Bump | Financial Tech | USA - powering the world’s largest financial infrastructure for the global creator economy

Bupple | Software & Services | USA - streamlining content creation by running AI editor agents on a brand’s entire content library, replacing disconnected workflows

dromOS | Software & Services | Mexico - helping people stay consistent with self-improvement by turning habit formation and creator-led challenges into a game

Echooo AI | Marketing & Advertising | Pakistan - automating traditional influencer management workflow using AI agents

Geeva | Marketing & Advertising | UAE - supporting brand-creator collaborations using AI

Hypesociety | Marketing & Advertising | UAE - turning creators into a real-time distribution engine for brands by reposting their content

InfluSense | Software & Services | United Kingdom - helping you find emerging creators, before they are famous

Intuition Intelligence | Software & Services | USA - helping content creators to engineer virality into their content

Kami | Consumer | Turkey - community-powered IP Engine turning 400M minutes of stories into AI-generated franchises

Mindfull | Healthcare | USA - personalized women’s health platform that replaces calorie counting with nutrition intelligence

MoonTech | Marketing & Advertising | UAE - turning influencer marketing into a measurable, predictable growth engine

Neura Coach | Healthcare | USA - combining human support with AI agents to guide people toward their goals

Noqta Creative | Education | Bahrain - delivering structured, professional education for Arabic-speaking content creators

SHAIKE | Marketing & Advertising | France - building Hollywood-level ads with AI faster, cheaper and better

Skillstore | Education | United Kingdom - helping creators become the new educators

So Squared | Software & Services | United Kingdom - optimizing creator-led commerce for global brands

Societiz | Education | USA - turning creators in emerging markets from influencers to founders

Stareable | Media & Entertainment | USA - helping creators scale their IP and businesses

Super Abla | Education | Egypt - teaching Arabic throughout culture, history and geography with a content-driven early childhood edtech platform

The Good News | Marketing & Advertising | Egypt - amplifying stories of hope to and from Arab youth

Trenderz | Marketing & Advertising | Ivory Coast - shaping where the world travels by helping creators turn influence into real bookings

The 10-week Creators Ventures Accelerator program culminated in a final presentation at the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, attracting 30,000+ global attendees, 15,000+ content creators, and 500+ speakers. Moving to the final stage and qualifying for funding consideration from Creators HQ are James Jones, CEO & Co-founder of creators fintech platform Bump, and Yağmur Aydemir, CEO & Founder of community-powered stories IP engine Kami.

Her Excellency Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, congratulates the ventures qualified for funding consideration from Creators HQ, Bump and Kami, praising the creative ideas and innovative visions, which reflect the ambition of content creators and their ability to harness digital creativity to build high-quality ventures with meaningful developmental and social impact.

AlHammadi said: “The Creators Ventures Accelerator embodies our ongoing support for content creators and influencers, empowering them to develop their ideas and transform them into sustainable projects that generate tangible developmental outcomes and align with future aspirations.”

The judging panel included distinguished experts - Courtney Powell, COO at 500 Global; Scott Van Den Berg, Founder of Hotstart VC; Ben Acott, CMO at Magnetic Labs; Jonathan Labin, a renowned tech advisor and former Managing Director at Meta.

